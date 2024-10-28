Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has announced his preparations for a potential presidential run, emphasizing the importance of ethical leadership in the pursuit of power.Speaking at the memorial service for his late uncle, Chamunorwa Chamisa, in Masvingo, the opposition leader underscored that leading the country requires "clean hands." He reflected on his previous considerations to initiate street protests but stated he has since been advised against seeking leadership through violence."God wants this country to be built with clean hands, not individuals who have spilt blood," Chamisa remarked, denouncing acts of violence and corruption. He called for leaders who uphold human rights, reinforcing his commitment to non-violent political change."The late [opposition MDC founding father Morgan] Tsvangirai died without fulfilling his goals, but we are here to accomplish them. You should not be scared of what is happening because it points to an end to our suffering. The time has come, and we are determined to realize our goals," he declared, conveying confidence in his vision for the future.Chamisa assured his supporters of his transparent approach to leadership, stating, "I will not take part in the evil and will work on my programmes in a transparent manner. We are planning across the whole spectrum, and we are praying hard."He detailed a divine revelation that guided his decision to refrain from violent protests, saying, "I had said I would go onto the streets with my supporters, but God told me to stop. He warned me against taking power using force. God advised me against leading street protests."Chamisa's statements reflect a strategic pivot towards peaceful advocacy and mobilization as he prepares for a leadership role in Zimbabwe's political landscape, positioning himself as a candidate committed to ethical governance and reform.