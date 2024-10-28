Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has announced his preparations for a potential presidential run, emphasizing the importance of ethical leadership in the pursuit of power.

Speaking at the memorial service for his late uncle, Chamunorwa Chamisa, in Masvingo, the opposition leader underscored that leading the country requires "clean hands." He reflected on his previous considerations to initiate street protests but stated he has since been advised against seeking leadership through violence.

"God wants this country to be built with clean hands, not individuals who have spilt blood," Chamisa remarked, denouncing acts of violence and corruption. He called for leaders who uphold human rights, reinforcing his commitment to non-violent political change.

"The late [opposition MDC founding father Morgan] Tsvangirai died without fulfilling his goals, but we are here to accomplish them. You should not be scared of what is happening because it points to an end to our suffering. The time has come, and we are determined to realize our goals," he declared, conveying confidence in his vision for the future.

Chamisa assured his supporters of his transparent approach to leadership, stating, "I will not take part in the evil and will work on my programmes in a transparent manner. We are planning across the whole spectrum, and we are praying hard."

He detailed a divine revelation that guided his decision to refrain from violent protests, saying, "I had said I would go onto the streets with my supporters, but God told me to stop. He warned me against taking power using force. God advised me against leading street protests."

Chamisa's statements reflect a strategic pivot towards peaceful advocacy and mobilization as he prepares for a leadership role in Zimbabwe's political landscape, positioning himself as a candidate committed to ethical governance and reform.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Bid, #CCC

Comments

Residential stands for sale in bulawayo


Must Read

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

32 mins ago | 132 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

34 mins ago | 98 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

35 mins ago | 16 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso CEO dies

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

14 hrs ago | 809 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

16 hrs ago | 3311 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

18 hrs ago | 5049 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

19 hrs ago | 1220 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

21 hrs ago | 864 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

21 hrs ago | 410 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

22 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

22 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

22 hrs ago | 1342 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

24 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 383 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6434 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 214 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 2017 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1464 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

28 Oct 2024 at 07:07hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views