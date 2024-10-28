Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Botswana-based retailer Choppies Enterprise Limited is contemplating a withdrawal from the Zimbabwean market, citing significant financial pressure stemming from the instability of the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Choppies holds a 100% stake in Nanavac Investments (Pvt) Limited, which operates as Choppies Zimbabwe. The company reported in its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, that its operations in Zimbabwe have become increasingly challenging due to ongoing economic turmoil.

"The new ZiG currency, which replaced the Zimbabwean dollar, has not yet stabilized the economy," the report stated, highlighting a decline in the performance of its Zimbabwean operations. Choppies acknowledged the broader economic issues affecting the country, including high inflation, unemployment, and a persistent shortage of foreign currency.

"Operations in Zambia remain fairly stable and should improve significantly, following the ending of the drought and El Niño conditions which affected hydroelectric generation resulting in power cuts. However, Zimbabwe continues to be a challenging environment," Choppies noted.

Choppies operates 30 stores in Zimbabwe, employing 1,051 people (567 male and 484 female). Should the company decide to exit the market, these employees could face job losses. The retailer has expressed its long-term strategy to reduce debt and has already exited other loss-making ventures, with Zimbabwe being the last area under consideration.

Choppies CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu remarked, "The economic challenges in Zimbabwe continue to impact our operations. Given the stress on the group's financials, we are weighing various options in Zimbabwe."

As of June 30, 2024, Choppies reported BWP128 million in assets against liabilities of BWP122 million, indicating a precarious financial position primarily reliant on debt. The company is facing economic headwinds, with Zimbabwe's GDP growth projected at just 1.9% for 2024, a significant decline from an estimated 5.0% in 2023. This downturn is attributed to declining agricultural output, ongoing exchange rate instability, and persistent power outages.

Choppies emphasized the impact of severe drought conditions, which have drastically reduced maize output, a staple crop, by 77% compared to 2023 levels. This decline threatens the livelihoods of farmers, who constitute 53% of Zimbabwe's workforce, further straining the economy.

With 45.3% of the population requiring food assistance and rising food prices, consumer spending is expected to stagnate. Choppies forecast that while government consumption may increase by 4.7%, it will not offset the challenges of lower growth rates compared to previous years.

As the situation unfolds, Choppies is left to navigate a complex economic landscape, weighing the possibility of exiting Zimbabwe while striving to stabilize its overall financial performance.

Source - newsday

Comments

Residential stands for sale in bulawayo


Must Read

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

29 mins ago | 112 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

31 mins ago | 86 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

32 mins ago | 11 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso CEO dies

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

11 hrs ago | 708 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

14 hrs ago | 806 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

14 hrs ago | 603 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

16 hrs ago | 3308 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

18 hrs ago | 5037 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

19 hrs ago | 1220 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

21 hrs ago | 863 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

21 hrs ago | 410 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

22 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

22 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

22 hrs ago | 1342 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

24 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 383 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6418 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 214 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 2014 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1464 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

28 Oct 2024 at 07:07hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views