4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

Four men from Manicaland province have tragically lost their lives after consuming a suspected aphrodisiac made from aloe vera plants, while two others remain hospitalized following the incident. The event occurred on Sunday at the Gonorenda homestead in Marange, Mutare.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the unfortunate news. "The ZRP reports a sad incident in which four people died while two others were admitted at Mutambara Mission Hospital after drinking a concoction made from aloe vera plant at Gonorenda homestead, Marange, Mutare, on October 27, 2024, at around 1600 hours," he stated.Among the deceased, three individuals have been identified by their next of kin: Joseph Myambo (45), Brighton Gwenzi Chibhosho (27), and Kudakwashe Marambire (44). The identity of the fourth victim is still pending confirmation from their relatives.The consumption of the mixture, commonly known as "guchu" in local vernacular, has raised concerns about the safety and potential dangers associated with unregulated herbal concoctions. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the source of the aloe vera used in the preparation.The community has been left in shock as they grapple with the loss of life and the impact of this tragic event. Health officials are urging residents to exercise caution and seek professional advice before consuming herbal remedies, especially those with unverified safety profiles.As the investigation continues, the ZRP is expected to provide further updates on the situation.