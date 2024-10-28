Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Four men from Manicaland province have tragically lost their lives after consuming a suspected aphrodisiac made from aloe vera plants, while two others remain hospitalized following the incident. The event occurred on Sunday at the Gonorenda homestead in Marange, Mutare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the unfortunate news. "The ZRP reports a sad incident in which four people died while two others were admitted at Mutambara Mission Hospital after drinking a concoction made from aloe vera plant at Gonorenda homestead, Marange, Mutare, on October 27, 2024, at around 1600 hours," he stated.

Among the deceased, three individuals have been identified by their next of kin: Joseph Myambo (45), Brighton Gwenzi Chibhosho (27), and Kudakwashe Marambire (44). The identity of the fourth victim is still pending confirmation from their relatives.

The consumption of the mixture, commonly known as "guchu" in local vernacular, has raised concerns about the safety and potential dangers associated with unregulated herbal concoctions. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the source of the aloe vera used in the preparation.

The community has been left in shock as they grapple with the loss of life and the impact of this tragic event. Health officials are urging residents to exercise caution and seek professional advice before consuming herbal remedies, especially those with unverified safety profiles.

As the investigation continues, the ZRP is expected to provide further updates on the situation.


Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Residential stands for sale in bulawayo


Must Read

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

32 mins ago | 135 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

35 mins ago | 99 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

35 mins ago | 16 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso CEO dies

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

14 hrs ago | 809 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

16 hrs ago | 3311 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

18 hrs ago | 5049 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

19 hrs ago | 1220 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

21 hrs ago | 864 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

21 hrs ago | 410 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

22 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

22 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

22 hrs ago | 1343 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

24 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 383 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6436 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 214 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 2017 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1464 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

28 Oct 2024 at 07:07hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views