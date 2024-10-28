ZIFA, PSL shed crocodile tears

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have expressed their heartfelt condolences to Highlanders Football Club following the sudden passing of the club's chief executive officer, Sihlangu Dlodlo, at the age of 60.Dlodlo was discovered deceased at his home in Nketa 9, Bulawayo, on Monday. Friends reported that he was last seen alive on Saturday, two days prior to the discovery of his body. Concerned family and friends had to break down his gate to find him unresponsive through a window.In an official statement, ZIFA conveyed its sorrow, stating that Dlodlo's death has left an irreplaceable void not only within Highlanders but also across the broader Zimbabwean football community. "It is with profound sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences on the sudden and unexpected passing of Mr. Sihlangu Dlodlo," the statement read. "His departure leaves an irreplaceable void not only in Highlanders Football Club but also within the entire Zimbabwean football family."ZIFA emphasized the importance of Dlodlo's legacy, noting that his remarkable impact on the game would serve as a guiding light for future generations. The association expressed solidarity with Dlodlo's family, friends, and the Highlanders community, hoping that cherished memories would bring some comfort during this difficult time.Similarly, the PSL expressed its sadness at the news of Dlodlo's untimely passing. The league praised Dlodlo as a passionate and committed leader who dedicated himself to the football community with integrity. "The Premier Soccer League has learned with deep sadness of the untimely passing of Highlanders FC CEO, Mr. Sihlangu Dlodlo, a dedicated leader who served the football community with passion, commitment, and integrity," their statement read. "We will always cherish his immense contribution to Zimbabwean football and his unwavering love for his club."Highlanders Executive Chairman, Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe, confirmed the details of Dlodlo's passing, expressing profound shock and sadness at the loss. "It is with profound shock and sadness that Highlanders Football Club announces the sudden passing on of our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sihlangu Dlodlo," he said. "His lifeless body was found at his Nketa residence in Bulawayo on Monday shortly after 1800hrs. Our organisation is mourning the loss of an exceptional leader, colleague, and friend."Mhlophe extended the club's deepest condolences to Dlodlo's family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic news, informing the public that mourners are gathering at House Number 6432, Nketa 9.The passing of Sihlangu Dlodlo is a significant loss for the Highlanders Football Club and the entire Zimbabwean football community, who will remember him for his dedication and contributions to the sport.