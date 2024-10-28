Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare-Bulawayo road bus accidents leave 15 injured

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Fifteen people were injured on Monday morning when a bus veered off the road and overturned along the Harare-Bulawayo Road. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that the Govasburg bus, which was carrying 30 passengers, lost control at the 244-kilometer peg and landed on its right side. The injured individuals were subsequently admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment.

While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, authorities noted that common factors contributing to bus accidents in Zimbabwe include drivers exceeding speed limits and aggressive driving practices. Overloading buses with passengers and goods further complicates control, increasing the likelihood of such accidents.

In a separate incident earlier this weekend, two people tragically lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when an Inter Africa bus overturned at Umguza Bridge along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway on Saturday. According to Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo, the Inter Africa bus, which was traveling from Mutare to Bulawayo city center, had 50 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

Moyo confirmed that two passengers died, while 43 were injured in the incident. The Bulawayo Fire Brigade managed to rescue three passengers who were trapped in the wreckage, and all injured parties were transported to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention.

These recent accidents have raised concerns about road safety standards and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations in Zimbabwe. Authorities are urging bus operators to adhere to safety protocols to prevent further tragedies on the roads.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Accident, #Bus, #Injured

Comments

Residential stands for sale in bulawayo


Must Read

Harare traffic cop in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Estranged wife wins landmark judgment

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

ZIFA, PSL shed crocodile tears

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

4 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

4 hrs ago | 1228 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

6 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso CEO dies

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

14 hrs ago | 823 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

17 hrs ago | 898 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

17 hrs ago | 682 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

20 hrs ago | 3596 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

20 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

21 hrs ago | 5951 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

23 hrs ago | 1286 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

28 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 908 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

28 Oct 2024 at 13:10hrs | 1039 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

28 Oct 2024 at 13:03hrs | 127 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

28 Oct 2024 at 12:36hrs | 429 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

28 Oct 2024 at 12:35hrs | 428 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

28 Oct 2024 at 12:25hrs | 433 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

28 Oct 2024 at 12:18hrs | 1269 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

28 Oct 2024 at 12:09hrs | 708 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

28 Oct 2024 at 12:02hrs | 1372 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

28 Oct 2024 at 10:19hrs | 441 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 394 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6820 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 217 Views