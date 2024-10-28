Harare-Bulawayo road bus accidents leave 15 injured

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fifteen people were injured on Monday morning when a bus veered off the road and overturned along the Harare-Bulawayo Road. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that the Govasburg bus, which was carrying 30 passengers, lost control at the 244-kilometer peg and landed on its right side. The injured individuals were subsequently admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment.While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, authorities noted that common factors contributing to bus accidents in Zimbabwe include drivers exceeding speed limits and aggressive driving practices. Overloading buses with passengers and goods further complicates control, increasing the likelihood of such accidents.In a separate incident earlier this weekend, two people tragically lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when an Inter Africa bus overturned at Umguza Bridge along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway on Saturday. According to Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo, the Inter Africa bus, which was traveling from Mutare to Bulawayo city center, had 50 passengers on board at the time of the accident.Moyo confirmed that two passengers died, while 43 were injured in the incident. The Bulawayo Fire Brigade managed to rescue three passengers who were trapped in the wreckage, and all injured parties were transported to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention.These recent accidents have raised concerns about road safety standards and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations in Zimbabwe. Authorities are urging bus operators to adhere to safety protocols to prevent further tragedies on the roads.