Harare traffic cop in bribery storm

A Harare City Council traffic and parking officer is under investigation following allegations of demanding bribes and assaulting a motorist, bringing to light ongoing concerns about the behavior of municipal traffic and parking operations in the city.This incident adds to a rising number of complaints from motorists who have reported harassment by municipal parking and traffic officers. In response, Harare City Council is urging the motorist involved, who recorded the altercation with the officer, to come forward and share details of the incident."The City of Harare takes such issues seriously, and stern disciplinary action will be taken against this officer and others who engage in such unprofessional conduct. Our sincere apologies to the resident," the council stated in a press release.Motorist Plot Mhako took to social media to recount his troubling experience. He claimed that while he was parking his vehicle, two municipal officers approached him, alleging that one of his tires had crossed a white line."When I asked for a moment to park properly, one officer jumped into the back of my car, while the other clamped it and then also got into the vehicle," Mhako wrote. He alleged that the officers demanded he drive to their Coventry Road office but began pressuring him for money, suggesting that failure to comply would result in a $98 charge for towing the vehicle.Despite Mhako's explanation that he did not have any money, he reported that the officers continued to threaten him. "I started recording the conversation on my phone, took out $20, and as they were stepping out, I told them I had recorded everything. One officer immediately rushed off, and the other followed," he said.Mhako further alleged that when he demanded his money back, one officer attempted to flee and struck him on the chin with a baton and a clenched fist before running away, leaving him with a swollen chin and a cut.He confirmed that he had reported the incident to the police and is seeking justice for the alleged assault and extortion.The Harare City Council has expressed a commitment to addressing such complaints and improving the conduct of its officers, highlighting the importance of integrity within municipal operations. The appeal for the involved motorist to come forward underscores the council's intention to take appropriate measures against any wrongdoing.As concerns about corruption and misconduct among traffic officers continue to rise, this incident serves as a reminder of the need for greater oversight and accountability within municipal traffic operations in Harare.