Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare traffic cop in bribery storm

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Harare City Council traffic and parking officer is under investigation following allegations of demanding bribes and assaulting a motorist, bringing to light ongoing concerns about the behavior of municipal traffic and parking operations in the city.

This incident adds to a rising number of complaints from motorists who have reported harassment by municipal parking and traffic officers. In response, Harare City Council is urging the motorist involved, who recorded the altercation with the officer, to come forward and share details of the incident.

"The City of Harare takes such issues seriously, and stern disciplinary action will be taken against this officer and others who engage in such unprofessional conduct. Our sincere apologies to the resident," the council stated in a press release.

Motorist Plot Mhako took to social media to recount his troubling experience. He claimed that while he was parking his vehicle, two municipal officers approached him, alleging that one of his tires had crossed a white line.

"When I asked for a moment to park properly, one officer jumped into the back of my car, while the other clamped it and then also got into the vehicle," Mhako wrote. He alleged that the officers demanded he drive to their Coventry Road office but began pressuring him for money, suggesting that failure to comply would result in a $98 charge for towing the vehicle.

Despite Mhako's explanation that he did not have any money, he reported that the officers continued to threaten him. "I started recording the conversation on my phone, took out $20, and as they were stepping out, I told them I had recorded everything. One officer immediately rushed off, and the other followed," he said.

Mhako further alleged that when he demanded his money back, one officer attempted to flee and struck him on the chin with a baton and a clenched fist before running away, leaving him with a swollen chin and a cut.

He confirmed that he had reported the incident to the police and is seeking justice for the alleged assault and extortion.

The Harare City Council has expressed a commitment to addressing such complaints and improving the conduct of its officers, highlighting the importance of integrity within municipal operations. The appeal for the involved motorist to come forward underscores the council's intention to take appropriate measures against any wrongdoing.

As concerns about corruption and misconduct among traffic officers continue to rise, this incident serves as a reminder of the need for greater oversight and accountability within municipal traffic operations in Harare.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Bribery, #Cop, #Traffic

Comments

Residential stands for sale in bulawayo


Must Read

Estranged wife wins landmark judgment

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Harare-Bulawayo road bus accidents leave 15 injured

1 hr ago | 99 Views

ZIFA, PSL shed crocodile tears

1 hr ago | 94 Views

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

3 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

3 hrs ago | 1066 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

5 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

5 hrs ago | 649 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bosso CEO dies

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

14 hrs ago | 806 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

17 hrs ago | 671 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

19 hrs ago | 3552 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

20 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

21 hrs ago | 5811 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

22 hrs ago | 1277 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

24 hrs ago | 902 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

24 hrs ago | 1034 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

24 hrs ago | 127 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

28 Oct 2024 at 12:36hrs | 427 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

28 Oct 2024 at 12:35hrs | 426 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

28 Oct 2024 at 12:25hrs | 433 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

28 Oct 2024 at 12:18hrs | 1260 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

28 Oct 2024 at 12:09hrs | 702 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

28 Oct 2024 at 12:02hrs | 1367 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

28 Oct 2024 at 10:19hrs | 441 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 392 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6781 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 217 Views