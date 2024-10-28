Latest News Editor's Choice


Chimombe, Mpofu claim high-level corruption in ZEC tender case

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Incarcerated business associates Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe revealed in court Tuesday that unnamed government officials allegedly received substantial portions of the funds awarded to ex-tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo in a US$40 million tender for election materials. The High Court testimony from Mpofu and Chimombe, who have been in custody since June, raises serious questions about alleged high-level corruption tied to Zimbabwe's 2023 harmonized elections.

Mpofu and Chimombe assert they are facing persecution due to leaked audio recordings that purportedly exposed irregularities in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender process. They were initially summoned by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) following the leaks, expecting an inquiry into the ZEC tender but instead faced fraud charges over the unrelated Presidential Goat Scheme. The duo claims this was an act of "selective prosecution" intended to divert attention from the ZEC tender scandal.

The two businessmen told High Court judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, that Chivayo, their business partner in the election materials tender, disclosed that they would receive minimal returns as a large portion of the funds had been allocated to "pay his people in government." According to Mpofu, they were informed that the financial distribution would not be equitable, as the bulk of the tender funds was to be redirected to undisclosed government officials.

Mpofu and Chimombe's lawyer, Ashiel Mugiya, argued that the ZEC tender allegations had been neglected in favor of targeting his clients with unrelated charges. "We thought we would discuss the ZEC issue but were charged over the issue of goats. We have never been interviewed about the ZEC issue," Chimombe stated in court.

Mpofu also testified that, during discussions on fund allocations, Chivayo allegedly stated the funds would prioritize payments to influential government figures. Mpofu added that he raised concerns about the ZEC tender with the investigating officer, but was told the case was not within the officer's jurisdiction.

In a related claim, the pair accused ZACC chairperson Michael Reza of interference, asserting that their bail was denied due to Reza's intervention. They alleged that Reza entered the courtroom on the day of their initial hearing, met with officials from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and opposed the previously agreed bail consent. "Our lawyers kept one consent form to prove Reza's direct interference in this case," Mpofu added.

In defense, Witness Mabhaudhi, representing the State, stated that the prosecutor general has the authority to adjust bail conditions.

The case remains ongoing, with potential repercussions for both the defendants and implicated government officials, as the High Court continues to scrutinize the allegations.

