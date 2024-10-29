Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe unveils industrial growth blueprint for automotive sector

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP), a targeted economic manufacturing initiative, has outlined key strategies to boost domestic production of buses and trucks. Running from October 2024 to December 2025, ZIRGP aims to revitalise the local automotive industry by introducing policy interventions that incentivise local assembly and manufacturing, while reducing reliance on imported finished vehicles.

The plan proposes repealing Statutory Instrument 138 of 2022 and reinstating a 40 percent import duty on Completely Built-up Units (CBUs) to curb excessive imports. To encourage local assembly, ZIRGP will offer a 10 percent duty waiver on imported Semi Knocked Down (SKD) kits, essential components used for vehicle assembly. Additional measures include mandatory local procurement of assembled vehicles and the establishment of offtake agreements to secure domestic market demand.

A major aspect of the ZIRGP is its focus on attracting private investment in tyre manufacturing, offering incentives designed to maximise returns and create a sustainable local supply chain. Currently, the tyre industry, primarily consisting of retreaders, importers, distributors, and retailers, operates below capacity, necessitating annual imports worth approximately US$52 million. The plan aims to reduce these imports by bolstering local production, ultimately reducing costs and supporting the manufacturing sector.

Projections for the ZIRGP indicate it could lead to the assembly of 100 buses and 80 trucks per year, saving the country an estimated US$12 million while creating over 300 jobs throughout the automotive value chain. In addition, by mid-2025, Dinson, a key partner, is expected to begin manufacturing chassis and frames for trucks and buses, marking a significant milestone for Zimbabwe's industrial capabilities.

Historically, Zimbabwe's automotive industry has played a crucial role in meeting national vehicle demand. The Motor Industry and Development Policy (MIDP), launched in 2018, set a goal to attract 10 percent of total foreign direct investment (FDI) into the automotive sector by 2030, aiming for full capacity utilisation and higher employment. However, the MIDP's progress has been slower than anticipated, with vehicle assemblers like Quest Motors, Willowvale Motor Industries, and Deven Engineering facing significant challenges due to limited government support for local procurement policies.

In 2014, the Government mandated local procurement of buses and trucks; however, many State-owned entities have continued to import, leaving local manufacturers underutilised. Analysts argue that a more robust policy framework that effectively promotes local assembly and supports recapitalisation initiatives, such as the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) under the Mutapa Investment Fund, could prove transformative for the industry.

Carlos Tadya, an economist based in Harare, emphasised that "a well-crafted policy framework that incentivises local assembly and procurement could revitalise Zimbabwe's automotive industry." However, he noted that successful implementation would require addressing longstanding challenges like affordable financing, reliable energy, and workforce training. Past policies have often faltered due to inconsistency and poor enforcement, he cautioned.

As a short-term plan, the ZIRGP aligns with the country's broader National Development Strategy 2 (2026-2030) and supports the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy 2, working towards the Vision 2030 goal of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy. By addressing immediate needs in the manufacturing sector, ZIRGP aims to lay a foundation for long-term industrial growth, positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive player in regional automotive production and broader industrial development.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

'Sovereignty ego maintaining Zimbabwe's ailing ZiG'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF emergency Politburo meeting raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

UDC accuses BDP of 'smuggling' Zimbabweans in buses to rig Botswana vote

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Britain's former colonies should be thankful for the legacy of empire

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo injured in road accident

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Regime goes after Mogoeng Mogoeng

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa's driver dies mysteriously at Bulawayo hotel

3 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe take aim at Reza

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Fumvudza/ intwasa input scheme in disarray over US$300 million debt to suppliers

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF wants to rename Zimbabwe's provinces

4 hrs ago | 940 Views

Scottland to be promoted into PSL via the backdoor?

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Coldplay's Chris Martin grew up in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Cigarette stub started fire that destroyed NRZ coaches

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mighty Warriors out of COSAFA Cup tournament

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael in court over minors' rape

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-employee wins lawsuit against Lobels

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Willowgate linked minister in another scandal involving 'stolen' millions

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Zanu-PF ignores economy over ED2030 agenda'

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chivayo fuels Scottland, promises every player an Aqua

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

One-stop-shop for Victoria Falls road upgrade

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Harare demolishes Mbare structures

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe's gold output surges 33%

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Even Chinamasa knows ED can't be trusted

14 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Man falsely accuses women of stealing his money …as women claim he attempted to force them into sex

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

Man murdered, suspects on the run

14 hrs ago | 593 Views

Doctors should stop gambling with people's lives,

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zimbabwe ministers convicted for borrowing delinquency

19 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu claim high-level corruption in ZEC tender case

19 hrs ago | 5166 Views

South Africa to cancel IDs of Chidimma Adetshina and her mother

21 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Reasons why South Africans treat the 13 digit ID number like a qualification

22 hrs ago | 1100 Views

South Africa plans to say goodbye to cash?

22 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for accelerated de-dolarisation

22 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Devaluation fails to halt ZiG free-fall

22 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Harare traffic cop in bribery storm

29 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 690 Views

Estranged wife wins landmark judgment

29 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 1459 Views

Harare-Bulawayo road bus accidents leave 15 injured

29 Oct 2024 at 11:34hrs | 709 Views

ZIFA, PSL shed crocodile tears

29 Oct 2024 at 11:33hrs | 647 Views

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

29 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 2807 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

29 Oct 2024 at 09:21hrs | 2993 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

29 Oct 2024 at 09:21hrs | 329 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

29 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 501 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:46hrs | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 994 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

29 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 3040 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

29 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 1226 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

29 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 861 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 128 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

29 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 299 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

29 Oct 2024 at 07:41hrs | 413 Views