Harare demolishes Mbare structures

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Harare City Council has demolished illegal structures near its Remembrance Offices in Mbare to prepare a site for the relocation of traders affected by last month's devastating fire. The site, once an informal commuter omnibus rank near the Engen Service Station, has been cleared, with council authorities aiming to provide a new space for traders whose stalls were destroyed in the blaze.

However, the move has stirred concern among both traders and commuter omnibus operators. Observations suggest the council may face resistance from operators who currently use the space, raising questions about the relocation plan's viability and timing.

Informal trader Mr. Takudzwa Marwada voiced apprehension about the timing of the relocation, given the impending rainy season. "Our worry is council's timing, considering that the rainy season is almost upon us. There are no shades here, so how do they expect us to operate?" he said, highlighting the lack of proper shelter as a significant issue for traders.

In a statement addressing the demolition, the council reiterated its stance on illegal occupations, stating, "Take notice that you are using and/or occupying council land illegally as you do not have either a lease with or the permission of the council."

As Harare City moves forward with its plans, it faces the challenge of balancing enforcement with the needs of informal traders and transport operators, who remain integral to the city's economic fabric. The council's decision comes amid broader efforts to regulate informal trading while accommodating those impacted by unforeseen disruptions.

Source - The Herald

