One-stop-shop for Victoria Falls road upgrade

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has established a one-stop-shop to streamline coordination between key stakeholders and expedite the finalisation of a concession agreement for the rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. The 900-kilometer stretch, awarded to Bitumen World, will undergo a significant upgrade to enhance its quality and support economic activity, while spot repairs continue to keep the road trafficable.Speaking at the Africa Road Maintenance Funds Association Southern Africa Focal Group meeting in Victoria Falls, Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary, Engineer Joy Makumbe, announced the initiative, noting that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has maintained the nation's road network despite limited funding. She outlined that Zinara and Treasury have been utilizing internal resources to finance critical road repairs."Recently, Cabinet approved Bitumen World for the Beitbridge to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls road rehabilitation project," said Eng. Makumbe. "The ministry has set up a one-stop-shop, bringing together all stakeholders, including government agencies, contractors, and financiers, under one roof to expedite the concession paperwork."The one-stop-shop arrangement is designed to ensure inquiries are handled immediately, reducing delays in finalising the concession agreement, which includes project funding plans and implementation timelines. "We aim to complete all paperwork this year so that the contractor can begin work at the start of the new year," Eng. Makumbe added.With President Mnangagwa prioritising infrastructure development under the Second Republic, road projects across the country have been accelerated through initiatives such as the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme. This aligns with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which lists infrastructure improvements as a top priority.The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, part of a vital north-south trade corridor linking Zimbabwe with its regional neighbours, has deteriorated significantly over the years. The highway's poor condition has led to numerous accidents, with heavy traffic, particularly from haulage trucks in Hwange's coal mining areas, further accelerating wear and tear. As a response, some lawmakers have called for a policy requiring 15 percent of minerals and cargo to be transported via the National Railways of Zimbabwe to alleviate the burden on the highway.To support the upcoming work, Bitumen World established an asphalt plant in Gwayi last year, positioning it to handle the demands of this critical infrastructure project.