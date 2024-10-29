Chivayo fuels Scottland, promises every player an Aqua

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial Harare tenderprenuer Wicknell Chivayo has teamed up with Division One club owner Pedzisai "Scott" Sakupwanya to back Scottland FC's campaign for promotion into the Premier Soccer League (PSL). In an effort to motivate the team through the season's final stretch, the duo has offered impressive incentives, including cash bonuses and even cars, in the quest to outpace MWOS FC for the coveted promotion slot from the Northern Region Division One.Sakupwanya has already been providing generous bonuses, paying each player $2,000 following their recent 3-1 win over Harare City, with goals from Cleopas Dube, an own goal, and Ronald-PFumbidzai securing the victory. Chivayo, who watched the game alongside Sakupwanya, addressed the team afterward, expressing satisfaction with the win but urging them to capitalize on missed opportunities. He raised the stakes even higher, pledging a Toyota Aqua for every player if they secure victory in their next match against Herentals Under-19."If you beat Herentals, everyone will get an Aqua," Chivayo declared to the squad. The incentive builds on Sakupwanya's earlier offer of a $2,000 reward per player for a six-goal victory margin over Harare City, a target they narrowly missed but still received the promised bonus for their spirited performance.Sakupwanya's commitment to motivating his squad has also included a $1,500 reward per player for their recent 5-1 triumph over DZ Royals. With Scottland FC locked in a tight race just one point behind league leaders MWOS FC, Sakupwanya has further announced a $10,000 bonus for each player should Scottland secure the Division One title and earn promotion to the PSL. The team's recent success has Sakupwanya setting his sights on even greater opportunities, suggesting aspirations to bring Scottland's players to Europe.Scottland currently has 78 points from 35 matches, just one point behind MWOS, who lead with 79 points from 36 games. However, Scottland's position remains uncertain, with the outcome of their abandoned match against Karoi United still pending after the referee halted play, citing an injury with two minutes left on the clock.This spirited push by Chivayo and Sakupwanya signals a new era of motivation and rewards in Zimbabwean football, with Scottland FC's promotion race keeping fans on edge as they fight for a spot in the Premier Soccer League.