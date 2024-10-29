'Zanu-PF ignores economy over ED2030 agenda'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The recently concluded Zanu-PF annual conference in Bulawayo has drawn sharp criticism from political analysts, who argue that the event underscored the ruling party's indifference toward Zimbabwe's economic challenges. Analysts noted that the conference's primary focus was on extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure, rather than addressing pressing national issues such as economic instability and rising poverty levels.Despite President Mnangagwa's refusal of an extended term offer, Zanu-PF's resolutions included plans to initiate processes ensuring he remains in office beyond 2028, the end of his current second term following his contested re-election in August 2023. Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme described the resolutions as primarily a strategy to consolidate power, blurring the line between state functions and party goals."These resolutions underscore the extent to which Zimbabwe's governance has been subsumed by Zanu-PF's partisan objectives, effectively transforming state apparatuses into tools for entrenching party hegemony," Saungweme said. He pointed to a resolution advocating for "party supremacy over government" and the decentralization of the Chitepo School of Ideology to train party members, government officials, and civilians, highlighting the conflation of state and party interests.Another analyst, Vivid Gwede, criticized the ruling party's fixation on power retention over addressing Zimbabwe's socio-economic needs. "The proposed extension of the President's term of office is tragic given the state of the economy and other problems Zimbabweans face," Gwede said, adding that the public hoped Mnangagwa would uphold his stance against the proposal.Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, noted that the conference appeared more focused on internal party dynamics than on reviving the economy. "With no effective parliamentary opposition, factions in Zanu-PF effectively oppose each other while cloaking it in a show of loyalty and unity," Chan observed.Zimbabwe's economy remains in crisis, marked by escalating living costs, widespread poverty, and currency instability. The six-month-old Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, the government's latest effort to stabilize the currency, has faced significant volatility, prompting calls from businesses to scrap it. Nevertheless, Zanu-PF's conference resolutions include expediting efforts to de-dollarize the economy and promote the ZiG as the primary national currency.Farai Marapira, Zanu-PF's director for information, declined to comment on the resolutions, stating he was in a meeting. The conference has nonetheless highlighted the party's ongoing prioritization of political survival over the economic well-being of Zimbabweans.