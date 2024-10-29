Willowgate linked minister in another scandal involving 'stolen' millions

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has mandated Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo and Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Fredrick Shava, who is linked to the Willowgate motor scandal, to repay ZiG200 million to the Treasury, following accusations that they misappropriated funds designated for Zimbabwe's vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and the economically disadvantaged.The court case, initiated by former opposition lawmaker Marvellous Kumalo, alleged that the ministers improperly borrowed funds from multiple government programs intended to support those in need without obtaining required Treasury approval. Kumalo's legal representative, Tonderai Bhatasara from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, argued that the ministers' actions violated the Public Finance Management (Treasury Instructions), 2019, and Zimbabwe's Constitution, particularly sections enforcing transparency and accountability in the handling of public resources.Kumalo contended that the ministers' use of these funds infringed upon public finance management principles and contravened section 116 of the Public Finance Management (Treasury Instructions), which prohibits borrowing from ministerial funds without prior Treasury approval. The alleged borrowings, detailed in the 2023 Auditor-General's Report, included diversions from critical welfare funds such as the Sustainable Livelihoods Fund, Child Welfare Fund, Older Persons Fund, and the Industrial Training and Trade Testing Fund.According to Kumalo's application, the Public Service Ministry borrowed approximately ZWL$39.6 million from the Sustainable Livelihoods Fund in 2021, followed by further borrowings of ZWL$106.2 million in 2022 and ZWL$369.8 million in 2023. Funds were also reportedly taken from the Child Welfare Fund (ZWL$3.5 million) in 2021 and the Older Persons Fund (ZWL$153,648) in 2022, with all amounts still outstanding.Kumalo also presented records of alleged unauthorized loans by the Higher Education Ministry, including a ZWL$5,250 loan from the Industrial Training and Trade Testing Fund in 2019 and ZWL$2.1 million from the Skilled Manpower Trade Testing and Certification Fund in 2020.High Court judge Justice Gladys Mhuri has ordered Ministers Moyo and Shava to repay ZiG206.37 million within three months and directed them to seek Treasury approval for the borrowed amounts within 60 days.