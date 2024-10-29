Cigarette stub started fire that destroyed NRZ coaches

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has confirmed that a cigarette stub caused a devastating fire that destroyed 40 decommissioned coaches at its main station in Bulawayo in September. The incident initially raised suspicions of foul play, especially following another fire involving coaches in Harare.During a session with the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts, NRZ general manager Respina Zinyanduko revealed that internal investigations suggested the fire was the result of employees who may have violated the company's smoking policy. "The initial reports we received indicated that some employees might have taken shelter in those coaches and were smoking. One of them could have left a burning stub, which, combined with the wind, led to the spread of the fire," Zinyanduko explained.The affected coaches, which had surpassed their operational lifespan, were awaiting disposal as scrap metal. Zinyanduko reported that the NRZ incurred a loss of approximately US$40,000 due to the fire. However, she noted that the financial impact was minimal, as the seats from these coaches had already been removed and fitted into operational units."The coaches were essentially empty shells parked for future refurbishment or disposal. Their value was largely based on scrap metal, estimated at about US$1,000 each," she added, emphasizing that the NRZ still views them as scrap assets.The incident has sparked discussions about safety protocols and the importance of enforcing workplace regulations, especially concerning smoking in areas where flammable materials are present.