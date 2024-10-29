Latest News Editor's Choice


Scottland to be promoted into PSL via the backdoor?

by Staff reporter
The long-awaited judgment regarding the abandoned Northern Region Division One Soccer League match between Karoi United and Scottland will be released today, following delays primarily caused by the unavailability of Karoi United's lawyer.

The match, which was played on September 15, ended prematurely in a 1-1 draw after referee Mathew Dingo claimed he was struck by a missile thrown by a fan, forcing him to halt the game with eight minutes remaining. According to league rules, if a match is abandoned due to actions from players, officials, or fans, the opposing team is awarded a 3-0 victory.

While Karoi United has not denied that a fan struck the referee, they argue that he was hit by the match ball rather than a missile, contesting the referee's account. The outcome of this judgment could significantly impact the league standings, as Scottland is currently in a tight race for promotion with MWOS FC, separated by just one point. A favorable verdict for Scottland could see them leap to the top of the table ahead of crucial matches.

The Disciplinary Committee's hearing revealed a highly contentious atmosphere during the match, with reports of fan violence and threats directed at match officials. Match commissioner Kanzvimbo Kanzvimbo detailed that Karoi United's goalkeeper, Monze, was accused of feigning injuries to delay play, which led to the chaotic events prompting the abandonment.

During the proceedings, both sides presented their cases, and lawyers for all parties insisted on being present for the final announcement, further complicating the timeline for the judgment.

In related news, the Northern Region Soccer League has launched an investigation into match-fixing allegations that have emerged amid a tense end-of-season run. League vice chairperson Sweeney Mushonga confirmed that they take such allegations seriously and are actively pursuing claims involving questionable officiating and player bribery, which have surfaced during the season.

Mushonga stated, "The league has been inundated with growing concerns of match-fixing. It has been a cause for concern that some of our clubs have been fingered in some instances. Given the nature of the complex web of match-fixing, we have diligently pursued these allegations."

Recent reports also highlighted that five members of Norton Community FC were suspended over match-fixing allegations after players were allegedly approached with bribe money. The league is committed to maintaining integrity and ensuring fair play as the season draws to a close.

