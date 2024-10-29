Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mpofu, Chimombe take aim at Reza

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who face corruption charges, took the witness stand on Tuesday in the Harare High Court, requesting that their case be referred to the Constitutional Court. The pair contended that their rights to liberty and legal protection were infringed upon by Michael Reza, the head of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), when he intervened to prevent their release on bail.

Appearing before Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, Mpofu expressed disbelief at being charged in connection with a government tender to supply goats, especially after an initial communication from ZACC indicated that he would be questioned about alleged corruption linked to over US$100 million in contracts awarded by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the South African firm Ren-Form CC and its associate, Wicknell Chivayo.

"I was in China when I started receiving calls and messages from friends and family who informed me that I was being sought by ZACC. The situation was also circulating on social media, where the ZACC chairperson (Reza) commented on leaked audio recordings (of Chivayo). He said they had evidence about ZEC contracts corruption and wished to interview myself, Mike Chimombe, and Chivayo," Mpofu explained.

Upon returning to Zimbabwe, the duo attended a ZACC meeting with their lawyers, expecting to discuss the ZEC tender. Instead, they were interrogated solely about accusations of receiving millions from the Ministry of Lands to purchase 86,000 goats, with only 6,978 actually supplied.

Chimombe echoed Mpofu's claims, alleging selective prosecution, pointing out that Chivayo - who was their business partner on the initial ZEC contracts valued at US$40 million - had not been called in for questioning. The pair contended that the charges were a direct consequence of leaked audio recordings involving Chivayo, asserting they were being punished to protect powerful government officials implicated in the alleged corruption.

"When we had a meeting with Chivayo on the payment modalities, he told us that the money was not going to be shared equally. He said the bulk of the money was supposed to go to his people in government, and we were not going to get a fair share," Mpofu recounted in court.

Both Mpofu and Chimombe noted that they had seen Reza in court prior to their first appearance and mentioned that the Prosecutor General had initially agreed to grant them bail. Despite this, after the Prosecutor General had set conditions requiring them to surrender their title deeds, passports, and pay US$1,000 bail each, Reza later altered those terms, ultimately leading to their bail denial.

The hearing is set to continue as the duo seeks to challenge the legitimacy of their prosecution and the handling of their case by ZACC.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

'Sovereignty ego maintaining Zimbabwe's ailing ZiG'

46 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF emergency Politburo meeting raises eyebrows

1 hr ago | 405 Views

UDC accuses BDP of 'smuggling' Zimbabweans in buses to rig Botswana vote

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Britain's former colonies should be thankful for the legacy of empire

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo injured in road accident

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Regime goes after Mogoeng Mogoeng

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's driver dies mysteriously at Bulawayo hotel

3 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Fumvudza/ intwasa input scheme in disarray over US$300 million debt to suppliers

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF wants to rename Zimbabwe's provinces

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Scottland to be promoted into PSL via the backdoor?

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Coldplay's Chris Martin grew up in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Cigarette stub started fire that destroyed NRZ coaches

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mighty Warriors out of COSAFA Cup tournament

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael in court over minors' rape

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Ex-employee wins lawsuit against Lobels

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Willowgate linked minister in another scandal involving 'stolen' millions

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Zanu-PF ignores economy over ED2030 agenda'

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chivayo fuels Scottland, promises every player an Aqua

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

One-stop-shop for Victoria Falls road upgrade

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Harare demolishes Mbare structures

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe's gold output surges 33%

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe unveils industrial growth blueprint for automotive sector

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Even Chinamasa knows ED can't be trusted

14 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Man falsely accuses women of stealing his money …as women claim he attempted to force them into sex

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

Man murdered, suspects on the run

14 hrs ago | 582 Views

Doctors should stop gambling with people's lives,

14 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zimbabwe ministers convicted for borrowing delinquency

19 hrs ago | 3117 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu claim high-level corruption in ZEC tender case

19 hrs ago | 5076 Views

South Africa to cancel IDs of Chidimma Adetshina and her mother

20 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Reasons why South Africans treat the 13 digit ID number like a qualification

21 hrs ago | 1073 Views

South Africa plans to say goodbye to cash?

21 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for accelerated de-dolarisation

22 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Devaluation fails to halt ZiG free-fall

22 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Harare traffic cop in bribery storm

24 hrs ago | 686 Views

Estranged wife wins landmark judgment

24 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Harare-Bulawayo road bus accidents leave 15 injured

24 hrs ago | 708 Views

ZIFA, PSL shed crocodile tears

24 hrs ago | 642 Views

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

29 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 2803 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

29 Oct 2024 at 09:21hrs | 2973 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

29 Oct 2024 at 09:21hrs | 325 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

29 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 501 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:46hrs | 1190 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 991 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

29 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 3017 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

29 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 1223 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

29 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 851 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 128 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

29 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 297 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

29 Oct 2024 at 07:41hrs | 405 Views