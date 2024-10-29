Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo injured in road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

On October 29, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo, the former Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, was involved in a single-vehicle accident along the Chegutu-Pickstone Mine road, specifically at the 10-kilometer peg near Oldham Farm, Chegutu.Moyo, aged 67 and residing at Concession Hill Farm, was driving a silver Toyota Hilux double cab with the registration number AES 3454 when he encountered difficulties while negotiating a curve. The vehicle veered off the road to the right, collided with a tree, and ultimately landed on its wheels.Although Moyo did not sustain any visible injuries, he reported experiencing pain in his right hip and shoulder. A well-wisher assisted him by transporting him to Chegutu District Hospital, where he was subsequently airlifted to Harare Hospital via air ambulance for further medical evaluation. As of now, his condition is reported to be stable, and his next of kin have been notified.The accident caused significant damage to the vehicle, resulting in a dislodged front right wheel, a damaged right headlamp, and a compromised front fender. The vehicle has since been towed back to Concession Hill Farm for further assessment.Authorities from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are currently conducting an investigation into the incident under Traffic RRB 5841121. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.