UDC accuses BDP of 'smuggling' Zimbabweans in buses to rig Botswana vote

News / National

by Staff reporter

As Botswana prepares for its general elections tomorrow, the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is raising serious allegations against the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). The UDC's wing, Madibelathopho, claims that the BDP has been transporting Zimbabwean nationals into the country to sway the election outcome in their favor.In a statement released on the eve of the elections, Madibelathopho accused the BDP of using government resources to bus Zimbabwean nationals into various cities, towns, and villages across Botswana. The group contends that these individuals are poised to vote for the BDP, mirroring similar tactics allegedly employed during elections in Mozambique."Zimbabwean nationals are already in our cities, towns, and villages. They arrived in buses paid for by our taxes. They are here to vote for the BDP just as they did in Mozambique for the ruling party," the statement read. The UDC has called on citizens to document the presence of these individuals by taking photos and videos, warning them not to approach polling stations.To date, there has been no official response from the BDP or government representatives regarding these serious claims. Social media platforms are abuzz with reactions, ranging from outrage to skepticism, as voters prepare to exercise their rights in what could be a contentious election.The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent voting process. The commission has urged voters to report any suspicious activities or irregularities through official channels.With tensions escalating and allegations of potential election interference looming large, Botswana is on the brink of one of its most closely watched elections in recent history. As Batswana head to the polls, many will be on high alert for any signs of irregularities at polling stations, hoping to ensure the integrity of their electoral process.