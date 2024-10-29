Zanu-PF emergency Politburo meeting raises eyebrows

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu PF party has convened an extraordinary politburo meeting this afternoon at its headquarters in Harare, amidst escalating tensions surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession battle. The meeting, announced by party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa, is set to begin at 2 p.m. today, October 30, 2024."The Secretary General of Zanu PF, Obert Mpofu, would like to advise all members that there is an extraordinary session of the Politburo," Mutsvangwa stated. This comes on the heels of a previous politburo meeting held last week, which marked the start of the annual conference in Bulawayo, followed by a central committee gathering and the conclusion of conference proceedings on Saturday.Among the resolutions passed at the conference, the most significant was a proposal regarding Mnangagwa's tenure, which calls for an extension of his presidency until 2030. This resolution stated: "The President and First Secretary of ZANU PF Party, His Excellency, Cde. Dr E. D. Mnangagwa's term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of ZANU PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030." The party aims to initiate necessary amendments to the National Constitution to implement this decision.The backdrop to this meeting is a fierce power struggle between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. In a bid to mitigate rising tensions and avert a potential backlash from Chiwenga and military factions, party legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa, a long-time ally of Mnangagwa, revealed that the President had declined this engineered offer, citing his role in drafting Zimbabwe's current constitution in 2013 as a constitutionalist.This situation is particularly ironic, considering that Mnangagwa first ascended to power following a military coup in November 2017. Chinamasa emphasized that implementing the extension requires Mnangagwa's express approval, and it would be a complex process necessitating two constitutional amendments and subsequent referenda.In a meeting with Mnangagwa last Monday in Harare, Chinamasa discussed the political landscape ahead of the conference. While the resolution appears to have temporarily assuaged internal conflicts, it has solidified support for Mnangagwa, who is strategically navigating the political landscape to secure his interests without provoking a direct confrontation with Chiwenga and the military.As Zanu PF members gather for today's extraordinary meeting, all eyes will be on how the party addresses these succession tensions and the implications for Zimbabwe's political future.