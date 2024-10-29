Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF emergency Politburo meeting raises eyebrows

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu PF party has convened an extraordinary politburo meeting this afternoon at its headquarters in Harare, amidst escalating tensions surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession battle. The meeting, announced by party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa, is set to begin at 2 p.m. today, October 30, 2024.

"The Secretary General of Zanu PF, Obert Mpofu, would like to advise all members that there is an extraordinary session of the Politburo," Mutsvangwa stated. This comes on the heels of a previous politburo meeting held last week, which marked the start of the annual conference in Bulawayo, followed by a central committee gathering and the conclusion of conference proceedings on Saturday.

Among the resolutions passed at the conference, the most significant was a proposal regarding Mnangagwa's tenure, which calls for an extension of his presidency until 2030. This resolution stated: "The President and First Secretary of ZANU PF Party, His Excellency, Cde. Dr E. D. Mnangagwa's term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of ZANU PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030." The party aims to initiate necessary amendments to the National Constitution to implement this decision.

The backdrop to this meeting is a fierce power struggle between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. In a bid to mitigate rising tensions and avert a potential backlash from Chiwenga and military factions, party legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa, a long-time ally of Mnangagwa, revealed that the President had declined this engineered offer, citing his role in drafting Zimbabwe's current constitution in 2013 as a constitutionalist.

This situation is particularly ironic, considering that Mnangagwa first ascended to power following a military coup in November 2017. Chinamasa emphasized that implementing the extension requires Mnangagwa's express approval, and it would be a complex process necessitating two constitutional amendments and subsequent referenda.

In a meeting with Mnangagwa last Monday in Harare, Chinamasa discussed the political landscape ahead of the conference. While the resolution appears to have temporarily assuaged internal conflicts, it has solidified support for Mnangagwa, who is strategically navigating the political landscape to secure his interests without provoking a direct confrontation with Chiwenga and the military.

As Zanu PF members gather for today's extraordinary meeting, all eyes will be on how the party addresses these succession tensions and the implications for Zimbabwe's political future.

Source - online

Must Read

'Sovereignty ego maintaining Zimbabwe's ailing ZiG'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

UDC accuses BDP of 'smuggling' Zimbabweans in buses to rig Botswana vote

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Britain's former colonies should be thankful for the legacy of empire

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo injured in road accident

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Regime goes after Mogoeng Mogoeng

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's driver dies mysteriously at Bulawayo hotel

4 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe take aim at Reza

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Fumvudza/ intwasa input scheme in disarray over US$300 million debt to suppliers

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF wants to rename Zimbabwe's provinces

4 hrs ago | 943 Views

Scottland to be promoted into PSL via the backdoor?

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Coldplay's Chris Martin grew up in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Cigarette stub started fire that destroyed NRZ coaches

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mighty Warriors out of COSAFA Cup tournament

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael in court over minors' rape

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-employee wins lawsuit against Lobels

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Willowgate linked minister in another scandal involving 'stolen' millions

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

'Zanu-PF ignores economy over ED2030 agenda'

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chivayo fuels Scottland, promises every player an Aqua

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

One-stop-shop for Victoria Falls road upgrade

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Harare demolishes Mbare structures

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe's gold output surges 33%

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe unveils industrial growth blueprint for automotive sector

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Even Chinamasa knows ED can't be trusted

14 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Man falsely accuses women of stealing his money …as women claim he attempted to force them into sex

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

Man murdered, suspects on the run

14 hrs ago | 593 Views

Doctors should stop gambling with people's lives,

15 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zimbabwe ministers convicted for borrowing delinquency

19 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu claim high-level corruption in ZEC tender case

19 hrs ago | 5168 Views

South Africa to cancel IDs of Chidimma Adetshina and her mother

21 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Reasons why South Africans treat the 13 digit ID number like a qualification

22 hrs ago | 1102 Views

South Africa plans to say goodbye to cash?

22 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for accelerated de-dolarisation

22 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Devaluation fails to halt ZiG free-fall

22 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Harare traffic cop in bribery storm

29 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 690 Views

Estranged wife wins landmark judgment

29 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 1459 Views

Harare-Bulawayo road bus accidents leave 15 injured

29 Oct 2024 at 11:34hrs | 709 Views

ZIFA, PSL shed crocodile tears

29 Oct 2024 at 11:33hrs | 647 Views

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

29 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 2807 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

29 Oct 2024 at 09:21hrs | 2995 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

29 Oct 2024 at 09:21hrs | 330 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

29 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 501 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:46hrs | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 994 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

29 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 3041 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

29 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 1227 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

29 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 861 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

29 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 128 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

29 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 299 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

29 Oct 2024 at 07:41hrs | 414 Views