Motorist collapses during argument with TTI 'clampers'

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by Tendy Three Investments (TTI) traffic enforcers, who reportedly clamped the vehicle of a motorist suffering from a medical emergency. The motorist, who has diabetes, claimed he had temporarily stopped at a no-parking zone along Samuel Parirenyatwa Street after feeling faint and fearing he might cause an accident.The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has sparked significant public outcry and led to calls for the revocation of TTI's parking management contract with BCC. Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart has condemned the alleged behavior, calling it "unacceptable" and vowing accountability if the claims are substantiated. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cllr Coltart stated, “I met with the town clerk yesterday, and I have asked him to investigate this issue. If these allegations are found to be correct, then those responsible must be held accountable."The motorist recounted the distressing experience, explaining that he had stopped near the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) building, hoping to avoid an accident. "I stopped my car close to CZI because I wasn't feeling well. The engine was still running, meaning I had no intention of parking there. I called a friend to come assist me as I am diabetic," he explained.According to the motorist, TTI enforcers arrived and clamped his vehicle despite his explanations. "I tried to explain myself, but they were adamant. We exchanged words, and I collapsed. They went on to verbally abuse me and didn't call an ambulance, even though I told them I was diabetic and wasn't feeling well. My friend arrived 6 to 10 minutes later, and a passing nurse thankfully provided assistance."The allegations have intensified scrutiny on TTI's conduct and reignited debate over its role in Bulawayo's parking management. Many residents have called for a review of the company's contract with the city, citing concerns over the treatment of motorists.The Bulawayo City Council's investigation is underway, and officials have pledged transparency and accountability in addressing the incident, which has underscored the need for sensitivity in traffic enforcement, especially when health issues are involved.