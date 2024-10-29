Mnangagwa chairs Extra-Ordinary

News / National

by Staff reporter

This afternoon, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, also the First Secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF party, is chairing an Extraordinary Session of the Politburo at the party's headquarters in Harare. The high-level meeting comes as tensions escalate within the party over various political and economic issues facing Zimbabwe.The Politburo, Zanu-PF's top decision-making body, is set to address a range of pressing matters concerning both the party's internal cohesion and national issues. Party insiders indicate that today's session is likely to cover recent controversies surrounding Mnangagwa's potential extension of rule beyond 2028, which was a focal point at last week's Zanu-PF annual conference in Bulawayo. That conference concluded with a resolution proposing constitutional amendments to extend Mnangagwa's term to 2030, an issue that has intensified the factional rifts within Zanu-PF.In addition to succession debates, the Politburo is also expected to tackle pressing national concerns, including economic reforms, currency stabilization, and strategies to address Zimbabwe's ongoing economic challenges. Sources indicate that Mnangagwa aims to use this session to project unity within the party and affirm the government's direction amid rising calls for clarity on Zanu-PF's succession plan.The outcomes of today's session are highly anticipated as the ruling party navigates these complex issues. The Politburo's decisions are expected to shape both the party's internal dynamics and Zimbabwe's political landscape leading up to the next election cycle.More to follow...