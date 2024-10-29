Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo linked company to print Zambia's ballot papers?

by Staff reporter
60 mins ago | Views
Ren-Form CC, a South African printing company linked to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has secured a three-year, $14 million contract to print ballot papers for Zambia. This tender has raised concerns regionally as Ren-Form, under scrutiny in Zimbabwe, continues to expand its presence in Africa's election services industry.

Ren-Form, currently embroiled in controversy over election contracts worth over $100 million in Zimbabwe, has seen its influence grow as it recently clinched ballot paper printing contracts in Sierra Leone, Madagascar, and Namibia. According to the company's portfolio, it has provided election-related printing services to election bodies across South Africa, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Mozambique, Uganda, and Nigeria, establishing itself as a major player in election logistics across the continent.

The company's close ties with Chivayo, a businessman with a contentious reputation due to alleged contract irregularities in Zimbabwe, have raised questions about Ren-Form's selection for such critical electoral contracts in several countries. Chivayo has previously faced scrutiny and legal challenges in Zimbabwe over substantial contracts awarded by the government.

Election watchdogs and transparency advocates in Zambia have expressed concerns about Ren-Form's track record and have called for a review of the contract, emphasizing the need for stringent oversight to prevent any possible manipulation or irregularities.

Ren-Form, for its part, maintains that its experience and past partnerships with various election commissions across Africa underscore its reliability. As regional elections approach, the company's expanding influence continues to attract attention, highlighting the critical importance of transparency in awarding election-related contracts across the continent.



Source - byo24news

