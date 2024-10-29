Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DNA testing nailed Madzibaba Ishmael

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The leader of Johane Masowe eChishanu Gorejena Penyeranyika Sect, Ishmael Chokurongerwa, yesterday appeared in court on allegations of raping and impregnating three 14-year-old girls who are all his congregants, with DNA evidence linking him as the father of the children born by the three.

Chokurongerwa, who resides at Lily Farm, Nyabira, was remanded out of custody to November 21 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje facing three counts of rape after he had been nailed by DNA test results.

On the first count, which took place between February last year and March 12 this year, Chokurongerwa, using his leadership powers and influence, had unlawful relations with the victim who was then 14 years old without her consent and as a result she fell pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl.

The matter came to light in March 2024 after a tip-off was received through various social media platforms which prompted the police to investigate.

The girl was rescued from a safe house Chokurongerwa set up in Mufakose, Harare, and was taken to Kadoma General Hospital for age estimation and medical examination.

The court heard that the girl was interviewed to find out who had assaulted her but she became hostile due to the indoctrination by Chokurongerwa who allows all married male congregates to have sexual relations with young and virgin girls.

On the second count, it is alleged that between 2018 to 12 March 2024, Chokurongerwa using his leadership powers and influence unlawfully had relations with another girl who was 14 years old without her consent on several occasions.

She gave birth to a baby boy in 2022 as a result. It is the State's case that on the third count between 2020 and 12 March 2024, Chokurongerwa, using his leadership powers and influence, unlawfully had sexual relations with a third 14 year old without her consent on several occasions.

She also gave birth to a baby boy. The matter came to light in March 2024.

In all three cases DNA testing involving the victims, their babies and Chokurongerwa, it was established that the church leader fathered the children.

Source - The Herald

