Someone called Chirinda declared national hero

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Politburo has posthumously conferred national hero status on Jaison William Chezhira Chakaipa Chirinda, recognizing his pivotal role in the early stages of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. The decision was made at an Extraordinary Politburo meeting chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday. Chirinda, who was 82, passed away on October 27, 2024, due to complications related to diabetes.Chirinda was an esteemed military strategist and one of the first cadres to engage in armed resistance against Rhodesian forces. His role in leading a crucial operation in the Chinhoyi area (formerly Sinoia) against colonial troops marked a significant escalation in Zimbabwe's liberation efforts and paved the way for the Second Chimurenga.During the Politburo meeting, President Mnangagwa highlighted Chirinda's legacy, noting his early political consciousness and resolve to reclaim Zimbabwean land lost to colonial forces. Acting Secretary-General Advocate Jacob Mudenda read a letter from Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central Province, endorsing Chirinda's hero status for his contributions.Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, briefed journalists after the meeting, confirming the unanimous support within the Politburo for Chirinda's national hero status. Mutsvangwa emphasized the historic significance of Chirinda's actions, recounting the courage he displayed in the Chinhoyi encounter. "These young people showed that they could restore African virility. These were the hallmark of the future Zimbabwe Defence Forces," he said.Mutsvangwa also described how Chirinda and other young cadres, including President Mnangagwa, left their studies to undergo military training in countries such as Ghana, Egypt, Russia, and China, becoming Zimbabwe's first liberators to challenge the colonial regime through armed struggle. Chirinda's group of eight, known as the celebrated Seven Heroes, launched the initial military confrontation that ignited the Second Chimurenga and led to the nation's independence 14 years later.The Politburo has tentatively scheduled Chirinda's burial for Monday, with Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri set to convey the hero status designation to Chirinda's family in Madziva, Mashonaland Central Province.Born on September 1, 1942, in Gora, Madziva, Chirinda completed his primary education at Madziva Gora Primary School before moving to Zambia for his secondary education at Chifubu Secondary School in Ndola. He joined the liberation struggle in 1965 and initially trained with the Three Leaves Brigade in Tanzania before furthering his military education in China. Upon returning to Zimbabwe, he led an assault on Rhodesian forces, which resulted in his capture and sentencing to death—a sentence later commuted to life imprisonment. He served his time alongside revolutionary leaders such as President Mnangagwa and William Ndangana at Khami Prison in Bulawayo.Chirinda leaves behind his wife, Monia Muchenje, six children - Shungu, Gladmore, Ignatious, Jerina, Letwin, Reason - and 19 grandchildren. His dedication and legacy in Zimbabwe's fight for independence remain a cornerstone of the nation's history.