Plot to catapult Scottland into PSL uncovered

The much-anticipated judgment regarding the abandoned match between Karoi United and Scottland FC was postponed yesterday after Karoi United requested additional time to submit a mitigation report following their guilty verdict. The delay means that a final ruling on the case, which has major implications for Scottland's bid for promotion to the Premier Soccer League, is now expected on Monday.The Northern Region Division One Soccer League's Disciplinary Committee found Karoi United responsible for the September 15 match abandonment, which was halted in the 82nd minute after referee Matthew Dingo reported being hit by a "hard object" on his groin, leaving him in extreme pain and bleeding from a wound on his shin. According to the match commissioner, Kanzvimbo Kanzvimbo, the environment became too hostile to safely continue the game.In its statement, the league confirmed Karoi United's request for additional time to prepare a mitigation statement, which they must submit by November 1. "The ruling on the penalty shall be delivered by the Disciplinary Committee by Monday, November 4 latest," read the league's statement.Karoi United faced charges under Section D2 (2.1) of the league's rules, cited for misconduct after supporters allegedly hurled missiles onto the field and assaulted the referee, bringing the match into disrepute. The incident unfolded during a 1-1 tie, with tensions rising after Karoi's goalkeeper was accused of repeatedly feigning injury to delay the game. The referee, approaching the goalkeeper to issue a yellow card for time-wasting, was struck by objects thrown from the stands, leaving him bruised and swollen.Karoi United defended themselves, claiming the referee was actually struck by a ball and blamed Scottland's supporters for creating the chaotic atmosphere. Despite their argument, the Disciplinary Committee is expected to grant Scottland the three points, significantly boosting their promotion chances.Scottland, currently one point behind league leaders MWOS FC, could seize the top spot with a win against Herentals Under-20 on Saturday and the anticipated points from the Karoi United verdict. With just two matches remaining in the season, MWOS now faces the pressure of relying on other teams to challenge Scottland as they push for promotion. Should both teams win their remaining matches, Scottland would secure promotion with a two-point lead.