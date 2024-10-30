Teacher goes berserk, bites 23 learners

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Hwange-based teacher, Oscar Ndlovu, has sparked outrage and disbelief after allegedly biting 23 students at Neluswi Primary School in Jambezi. The 49-year-old Grade Seven teacher faces potential arrest after reportedly using biting as a form of punishment when his students failed to define a vocabulary word.The bizarre incident came to light when one of the students, a 12-year-old girl, reported the assault to ZRP Jambezi. The Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, confirmed the investigation, saying, "On October 23, 2024, at 12:00 hours, a complaint was made by a student who alleged she had been bitten by her teacher."According to the police report, on October 3, during a class lesson, Ndlovu asked his students to define the word "dynamic." When they struggled to provide an answer, the teacher allegedly became enraged and began biting the complainant on her right shoulder. The shocking spree continued, with all 23 students reportedly suffering the same treatment.Police officers were dispatched to the school and are now working to locate other victims to record statements. The complainant was referred to Victoria Falls Hospital for medical examination.The incident has disturbed the local community, leaving many questioning the teacher's erratic actions. Some community members suspect a psychological breakdown, while others fear elements of "demonic possession" or "Satanism."