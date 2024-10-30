Latest News Editor's Choice


Sihlangu Dlodlo burial set for Saturday

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The burial of Highlanders Football Club's chief executive officer, Sihlangu Dlodlo, will take place this Saturday at Bulawayo's revered Lady Stanley Cemetery. Dlodlo's sudden death has shocked the local football community and beyond, leaving a significant void at Highlanders FC.

Dlodlo was discovered dead in his home in Nketa 6 on Monday. His last public appearance was on Saturday afternoon when he attended a brief event at Highlanders Club House. Club secretary Morgan Dube, who last communicated with Dlodlo at 9:55 PM on Saturday via WhatsApp, expressed deep sorrow at the sudden loss.

"His contributions to the club were invaluable, and his dedication was unquestionable. Highlanders has lost not only a leader but also a dear friend and colleague," Dube said in a statement.

Dlodlo's interment at Lady Stanley Cemetery, a site reserved for Bulawayo's distinguished figures, underscores his impact and legacy in the local sporting community. Highlanders fans and the football fraternity are expected to gather in large numbers to pay their final respects.

Source - The Herald

