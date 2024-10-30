Chinese mine robbed US$120,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man accused of participating in a syndicate that allegedly robbed Dahwe Chrome Mine of $120,000 appeared in court yesterday, facing charges of armed robbery. Taurai Pangai, 33, was brought before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who ordered him held in custody until November 19, noting the severity of the allegations. Pangai was advised to apply for bail through the High Court.According to the prosecutor, Lancelot Mutsokoti, Pangai, along with 11 suspected accomplices, carried out the heist on August 27. The gang allegedly arrived at Dahwe Chrome Mine, owned by the Chinese San He Mining Company, in a grey Mazda BT50 and overpowered mine workers, seizing their cellphones to prevent any communication.The prosecutor stated that one worker was assaulted and coerced into revealing the location of the residence where the Chinese mine owners lived. Upon arrival, three of the armed robbers reportedly pointed firearms at the Chinese nationals in their dining room and took their cellphones.The robbers then broke into the accountant's bedroom, where they allegedly tied her up and demanded cash. They reportedly found and stole $120,000 hidden under her mattress. To intimidate a gathering crowd attempting to assist the victims, the robbers fired a shot into the air before escaping.The gang then stole a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 Revo from the mine, using it as a getaway vehicle. Police later recovered the vehicle, abandoned in the Zanado area of Concession after a high-speed pursuit.Investigations led to Pangai's arrest on October 3, when detectives tracked down a Toyota Allion he had reportedly bought with his share of the stolen money.