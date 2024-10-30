Harare man attacks his mother with an axe in family row

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man took an axe and inflicted a cut on his mother's head while threatening to kill her, a court heard this week.The incident followed a family row in which he took offence when the parent reprimanded him for verbally abusing their tenant.For the crime, Ben Mapfumo was dragged to caught facing assault.Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa was forced to remand him in custody after his mother Sizi Kujani refused to take her back into the family home fearing for her life.Court advised him to seek an alternative address so that his bail could be decided accordingly.Appearing for the state, Anesu Chirenje told the court that on September 24 this year and at around 7PM, Mapfumo who was drunk, started to shout at the family tenant.His mother then took him into the dining room."While in the dining room, the complainant reprimanded the accused person for shouting at the tenant and this did not go down well with the accused person who forcibly pushed the complainant against the wall and told the complainant to go to sleep."The accused person went on to threaten to kill the complainant."He went out of the room and came back with an axe, placed it on the complainant's head and slid it thereby causing a cut."The accused person's wife screamed and the accused person then went to his room," Chirenje said.The court heard that Kujani made a police report leading to her son's arrest.She was medically examined and the medical report will be tendered in court as evidence.