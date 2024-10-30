Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 people died in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo road

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a devastating road traffic accident that occurred on October 31, 2024, claiming the lives of five individuals along the Harare-Bulawayo Road. The incident took place around 5:10 AM at the traffic-controlled intersection of First Street and Bulawayo Road, near Kuwadzana 7.

According to police reports, the accident involved a Toyota Hiace kombi, which was carrying an undetermined number of passengers, and a fuel tanker that was unoccupied. The kombi reportedly made a right turn onto Bulawayo Road directly in front of the oncoming fuel tanker, resulting in a severe collision.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the bodies of the deceased were transported to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations. As of now, the five victims have not been identified by their next of kin. Six others sustained injuries in the crash and have been admitted to the same hospital for medical treatment.

In a separate incident on October 30, 2024, another tragic accident occurred on the Harare-Masvingo Road, resulting in two fatalities. The accident took place at around 3:30 PM at the 225-kilometer peg when a Toyota Land Cruiser veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its wheels.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Five others were injured in this accident, with four victims receiving treatment at Mvuma Hospital and one referred to a hospital in Harare for further medical care.

Authorities are investigating both incidents to establish the circumstances surrounding these tragic accidents. Further details will be provided as the investigations progress. The ZRP urges all motorists to exercise caution on the roads and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies.


Source - byo24news

