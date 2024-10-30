Latest News Editor's Choice


Zambia's Hichilema arrests rival's wife as witch-hunt politics continues

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zambia's former first lady Esther Lungu was arrested and charged with possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and money laundering offences Wednesday by the country's Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

DEC spokesman Allan Tamba said this is in relation to ongoing investigations into her ownership of several properties.

"Mrs. Esther Lungu has since been released on police bond pending court proceedings," Tamba said in a statement issued in the capital, Lusaka.

Her lawyer, Charles Changano, also confirmed the arrest to Anadolu.

On the property-related charge, Changano said this was in relation to a property his client possesses in a Lusaka suburb.

He said the second charge was that of money laundering for hiring a third party and that she had denied both charges.

"So she has been granted extended bond and we have been told that we may be called again, as this matter is under ongoing investigation," Changano said after his client underwent questioning in Lusaka.

Source - ANA

