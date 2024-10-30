Latest News Editor's Choice


Godongwana controversially allocates R321 million to Western Cape

by Staff reporter
In a surprising move, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated an additional R321 million in basic education funding exclusively to the Western Cape, sparking concerns and calls for transparency from Build One South Africa (BOSA). This unexpected allocation, announced during yesterday's mid-term budget, leaves the remaining eight provinces - many of which are also critically underfunded - without additional support amid a national education funding crisis.

BOSA has formally written to Minister Godongwana, demanding an explanation for what they see as preferential treatment. The organization expressed its alarm that, despite a reported need for an additional R79 billion to cover basic education costs across the country, the minister's budgetary adjustments overlooked the urgent needs in other provinces.

"There can be no favourites within the Government of National Unity (GNU), and BOSA will ensure a full explanation is provided for such a move," said a BOSA spokesperson. "Millions of learners outside the Western Cape are grappling with severe underfunding, while this singular allocation does nothing to address the crisis impacting our national education system."

The mid-term budget also allocated funds to the Presidency, Justice, Transport, and International Relations through a Special Appropriations Bill — but did not prioritize the education sector's significant funding shortfall. BOSA argued that this decision signals an unacceptable shift in priorities, one that favors increased class sizes, overburdened teachers, and a reduced standard of education for students across South Africa.

In response to the funding disparity, BOSA has proposed a series of targeted government spending cuts aimed at redirecting funds from inefficient programs to critical education needs. "By reassessing and cutting back on ineffective or unnecessary government expenditures, we can keep classrooms open, ensure teachers are supported, and deliver on a standard of education that honors our children's potential," BOSA stated.

The calls for transparency come as South Africans watch closely to see whether the Government of National Unity will address what many consider an education emergency impacting future generations.

