News24 trying to kill Chris Hani again

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has publicly refuted what he calls "incorrect and misleadingc reporting by News24 in an article titled "I lead a better government than Ramaphosa, says Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi." Premier Lesufi claims the article misrepresented his comments on the Gauteng Provincial Government of Unity (GPU) during a media briefing on October 30, 2024.

The briefing covered several topics, including a question on how the GPU is functioning compared to the Government of National Unity (GNU). Addressing the question, Lesufi clarified that he holds no authority to criticize the GNU, saying, "It is not in my territory to cast aspersions on the Government of National Unity, but you know that every week, we read about people who say something that we really believe should be said within the GNU. That's what we (GPU) do. I am not saying that there are no differences.”

The Premier provided an example of his cooperative approach within the GPU by referencing his recent international trip, during which he appointed MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, a representative from Rise Mzansi in the GPU, to act as Premier. "MEC Ramokgopa will tell you that during that period, I didn't give her a brief, I didn't say don't sign this or don't do this. I gave her full power because that's how government should run. We should be open and frank with each other, regardless of which political party we come from,” Lesufi stated.

Premier Lesufi expressed disappointment at what he called News24's "misrepresentation” of his comments, accusing the publication of fabricating tensions between him and President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as within the African National Congress (ANC). He further alleged that this coverage is part of a larger "demonization campaign” aimed at creating division within the ANC.

"While this kind of distortion is outrageous and unacceptable, it does confirm our assertion that an ongoing demonisation campaign is underway, which has seen the peddling of outlandish conspiracy theories aimed at not only politically isolating myself but also creating discord in the ANC. This desperate attempt will not succeed in undermining the good working relationship that we have with the national government under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Premier Lesufi.

The Gauteng Provincial Government reiterated its respect for media independence and freedom of speech but emphasized the importance of accurate and balanced reporting. To demonstrate the accuracy of his remarks, the government attached a video clip of the Premier's response to this media statement, urging the public to view it to see News24's alleged misrepresentation firsthand.

Source - byo24news

