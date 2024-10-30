Kwekweza on a Zimbabwe govt 'Stop List', denied ID

News / National

by Staff reporter

CITIZEN for Coalition Change activist Namatai Kwekweza has voiced frustration over being unable to replace a deteriorating identification document after being informed they were on a government "Stop List," a rarely discussed bureaucratic measure. The incident occurred at the Market Square ID processing office, where the citizen, who shared their story on social media, sought to renew an ID card that had become unreadable due to wear.According to the Kwekweza, their experience at the documentation office initially went smoothly. They noted that the queue moved quickly and described the staff as "pleasant, helpful, humorous, engaged, and efficient." However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the ID processing staff referred Kwekweza to a supervisor who, after a closer examination, requested they accompany her to a separate office. There, they were informed that their ID replacement request could not proceed due to their name being on a "Stop List."The "Stop List," as explained by officials at the office, is reportedly a system that restricts individuals from accessing certain government services due to "security issues, investigations, or pending court cases." Kwekweza was advised to seek a refund for the replacement fee they had paid and directed to Makumbe Building's Security and Investigations office for further clarification.Upon arriving at the Security and Investigations office, Kwekweza encountered a series of challenges. The staff there cited an unresolved case from 2020 as the reason for the Stop List status, despite Kwekweza presenting a high court order that lacked any provision for ID or passport withholding. She was advised that the courts would need to confirm the case closure directly before the restriction could be lifted.Kwekweza expressed disbelief over being denied an ID card, pointing out that while passport restrictions might apply under certain bail conditions, the withholding of an ID is, to their knowledge, unprecedented and unconstitutional. She questioned the legal grounds for such a list, calling the practice "fishy and unconstitutional" and raising broader concerns about potential human rights violations.This case sheds light on the lack of clarity surrounding Zimbabwe's "Stop List" and highlights potential issues in its implementation, which, according to legal experts, may infringe on citizens' constitutional right to identification documents. Rights groups and legal advocates have long warned about the "Stop List," arguing that any restriction on essential identification must be grounded in clear legal parameters and justified by court orders.Kwekweza has indicated their intention to pursue further legal action, advocating for transparency and due process in cases involving essential government services. The situation has drawn public attention, with many citizens echoing concerns about bureaucratic inconsistencies and the potential misuse of the "Stop List."Recently a government official publicly made fun of Kwekweza's abduction and torture by state security agents in August.Speaking at the African Union's (AU) 81st Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human Rights (ACHPR) being held in Gambia, Justice Ministry permanent secretary Vimbai Nyemba dismissed a narration of how Kwekweza had been treated before her being dumped at Harare Central police station by state agents.The narration had been shared by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).It chronicled Kwekweza's abduction at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport alongside other activists, Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi.The ZLHR also described how Kwekweza had been tortured, including being forced to "eat" one of her assailant's shoes."They say Namatai, who had recently had a dental procedure, was attacked by one of the unknown individuals who shoved his shoe and metal bar into her mouth."One would wonder how big Namatai's mouth is unless it is that of a crocodile," said Nyemba enthusiastically.Kwekweza, Chere and Gwenzi were forced off a plane at the international airport by plainclothes officers who accused them of planning crippling protests ahead of last August's SADC Heads of State Summit held in Harare.They were at that time headed to Victoria Falls for a conference.The three were denied bail upon appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court and eventually released after the SADC summit.Nyemba's statement was frowned upon by human rights defenders (HRDs) who described them as shocking and distasteful."These utterances from the government of Zimbabwe are as shocking as they are distasteful," said Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT)."Zimbabwe's indefensible human rights record needs to be corrected through strengthened human rights protection mechanisms, not arrogance at the grand stage."ZimRights was equally shocked and further argued that Nyemba should be sanctioned."We are shocked by this statement coming from a civil servant entrusted with our justice system."The permanent secretary must be sanctioned and (her statement) retracted," ZimRights said.