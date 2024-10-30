Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Midlands province

News / National

by Staff reporter

Heavy rains accompanied by fierce winds swept through Zimbabwe's Midlands province on Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction but fortunately causing no injuries. Several structures in the region, including a hospital, schools, and residential buildings, sustained severe damage.Mr. Charlton Murove, Midlands province acting director for Local Government Services, confirmed the extent of the damage. "Mnene Mission Hospital in Mberengwa district had several structures impacted, including the accommodation for student nurses. In Gweru, a teacher's house at Nkenyane Primary School was destroyed, as well as a classroom block at Jiri Primary School in Gokwe South," Murove stated.Jiri Primary School faced substantial damage as strong western winds blew off 26 zinc sheets from one of the blocks. "There were no injuries or casualties, but the winds were extremely forceful and came from a part of the schoolyard with limited tree cover," Murove noted, adding that the old roof, with weakened planks and trusses, needed urgent repairs estimated to cost around USD $5,000.The school has since relocated all students to safer classrooms and introduced emergency protocols. "We have moved all learners to undamaged rooms and are encouraging them to stay alert for emergency signals and follow instructions closely," he added.The authorities continue to assess the damage as they work on plans to rehabilitate the affected structures.