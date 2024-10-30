Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Midlands province

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Heavy rains accompanied by fierce winds swept through Zimbabwe's Midlands province on Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction but fortunately causing no injuries. Several structures in the region, including a hospital, schools, and residential buildings, sustained severe damage.

Mr. Charlton Murove, Midlands province acting director for Local Government Services, confirmed the extent of the damage. "Mnene Mission Hospital in Mberengwa district had several structures impacted, including the accommodation for student nurses. In Gweru, a teacher's house at Nkenyane Primary School was destroyed, as well as a classroom block at Jiri Primary School in Gokwe South," Murove stated.

Jiri Primary School faced substantial damage as strong western winds blew off 26 zinc sheets from one of the blocks. "There were no injuries or casualties, but the winds were extremely forceful and came from a part of the schoolyard with limited tree cover," Murove noted, adding that the old roof, with weakened planks and trusses, needed urgent repairs estimated to cost around USD $5,000.

The school has since relocated all students to safer classrooms and introduced emergency protocols. "We have moved all learners to undamaged rooms and are encouraging them to stay alert for emergency signals and follow instructions closely," he added.

The authorities continue to assess the damage as they work on plans to rehabilitate the affected structures.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Mudslides, rock falls hit Kariba following heavy rains

47 mins ago | 82 Views

Rains cause flooding in Harare CBD

48 mins ago | 101 Views

Britain should have compensated Zimbabwe first!

58 mins ago | 69 Views

Kwekweza on a Zimbabwe govt 'Stop List', denied ID

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

News24 trying to kill Chris Hani again

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Godongwana controversially allocates R321 million to Western Cape

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zambia's Hichilema arrests rival's wife as witch-hunt politics continues

7 hrs ago | 1019 Views

5 people died in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo road

7 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Harare man attacks his mother with an axe in family row

9 hrs ago | 571 Views

Tawanda Maswanhise double moves Motherwell up to 4th in Scottish Premiership

9 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Chimombe, Mpofu grounded Presidential goat scheme'

9 hrs ago | 906 Views

Russia fines Google US$2.5 decillion

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chinese Steel Plant: Zimbabwe's economic boon

11 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Weak currency key to economic growth, says Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 488 Views

High Court dismisses stands fraudsters appeal

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chinese mine robbed US$120,000

11 hrs ago | 544 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo burial set for Saturday

11 hrs ago | 434 Views

Teacher goes berserk, bites 23 learners

11 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Manager in court over ghost workers

11 hrs ago | 566 Views

Plot to catapult Scottland into PSL uncovered

11 hrs ago | 481 Views

Someone called Chirinda declared national hero

11 hrs ago | 899 Views

Economy registers three-year growth, says Prof Ncube

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

EDfor2030 is a Zanu PF sting operation to draw attention away from rigged elections and illegitimacy. It is working!

19 hrs ago | 545 Views

If Smith was an oppressor, then what is Mnangagwa?

19 hrs ago | 663 Views

ZimAchievers Awards South Africa announce 2024 nominees

20 hrs ago | 444 Views

DNA testing nailed Madzibaba Ishmael

30 Oct 2024 at 17:05hrs | 1361 Views

Zimbabwe-China trade hits $3 billion

30 Oct 2024 at 15:46hrs | 346 Views

Chivayo linked company to print Zambia's ballot papers?

30 Oct 2024 at 14:13hrs | 941 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Extra-Ordinary

30 Oct 2024 at 13:48hrs | 1607 Views

Motorist collapses during argument with TTI 'clampers'

30 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1912 Views

'Sovereignty ego maintaining Zimbabwe's ailing ZiG'

30 Oct 2024 at 10:36hrs | 839 Views

Zanu-PF emergency Politburo meeting raises eyebrows

30 Oct 2024 at 10:09hrs | 4514 Views

UDC accuses BDP of 'smuggling' Zimbabweans in buses to rig Botswana vote

30 Oct 2024 at 09:54hrs | 838 Views

Britain's former colonies should be thankful for the legacy of empire

30 Oct 2024 at 09:51hrs | 665 Views

Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo injured in road accident

30 Oct 2024 at 09:32hrs | 1528 Views

Regime goes after Mogoeng Mogoeng

30 Oct 2024 at 09:30hrs | 921 Views

Mnangagwa's driver dies mysteriously at Bulawayo hotel

30 Oct 2024 at 08:32hrs | 4542 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe take aim at Reza

30 Oct 2024 at 08:30hrs | 769 Views

Fumvudza/ intwasa input scheme in disarray over US$300 million debt to suppliers

30 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 164 Views

Zanu-PF wants to rename Zimbabwe's provinces

30 Oct 2024 at 08:01hrs | 2832 Views

Scottland to be promoted into PSL via the backdoor?

30 Oct 2024 at 08:00hrs | 763 Views

Coldplay's Chris Martin grew up in Zimbabwe

30 Oct 2024 at 07:59hrs | 960 Views

Cigarette stub started fire that destroyed NRZ coaches

30 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 226 Views

Mighty Warriors out of COSAFA Cup tournament

30 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 86 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael in court over minors' rape

30 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 219 Views

Ex-employee wins lawsuit against Lobels

30 Oct 2024 at 07:56hrs | 411 Views

Willowgate linked minister in another scandal involving 'stolen' millions

30 Oct 2024 at 07:56hrs | 619 Views

'Zanu-PF ignores economy over ED2030 agenda'

30 Oct 2024 at 07:55hrs | 221 Views

Chivayo fuels Scottland, promises every player an Aqua

30 Oct 2024 at 07:55hrs | 496 Views