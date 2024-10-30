Mudslides, rock falls hit Kariba following heavy rains

News / National

by Staff reporter

Heavy rains and gusty winds swept through Kariba on Thursday afternoon, causing mudslides that have rendered several roads impassable. The storm, which brought winds of up to 40 knots and intense rain from midday until around 2 p.m., has left sections of Lake Drive covered in thick mud and rocks, complicating access across the town.The most severely affected stretches include the road between Waterfront Resort and the Mahombekombe Turn-off, as well as parts of Ariel Hill. On these roads, heavy mudslides have deposited thick layers of debris, making passage difficult or impossible for most vehicles. Among those stranded is an ambulance that became stuck in the mud near Waterfront Resort while attempting to navigate through the area.The mudslides have created a hazardous situation for both residents and emergency services, with blocked routes potentially delaying critical responses. Authorities are evaluating the extent of the damage, and cleanup crews are expected to begin clearing efforts as soon as weather conditions permit.Weather forecasts indicate more rain may be on the way, prompting officials to urge caution on the roads. Residents are advised to avoid affected areas until conditions improve, and emergency services are asking motorists to stay vigilant when driving in other parts of Kariba.