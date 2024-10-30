Latest News Editor's Choice


Nengomasha mysteriously suspended

by Staff reporter
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has suspended its director-general, Eltah Nengomasha, amid undisclosed circumstances that have led to an impending disciplinary hearing. The SRC's decision comes as the body seeks to address issues surrounding the director-general's position, though details on the specific grounds for the suspension have not been disclosed to the public.

SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa confirmed the development in a statement released on Monday evening, shedding light on the interim leadership arrangement within the SRC.

"Please take note that, pending the finalisation of a hearing, the director-general of the SRC has been suspended," read the statement. Mlotshwa further announced that Mr. Sebastian Garikai would take over as acting director-general until the situation is resolved.

The SRC, Zimbabwe's top regulatory body for sports, has yet to elaborate on the reasons behind Nengomasha's suspension, raising questions within the sporting community. The disciplinary hearing process is expected to clarify the situation and determine Nengomasha's future at the organization.

This recent change in leadership arrives at a time when the SRC is focused on bolstering its oversight of Zimbabwe's sports associations and improving regulatory compliance.

Source - The Chronicle

