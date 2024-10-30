Mbire MP Honors Girl Child Day

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mbire legislator David Butau (ZANU PF), commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child in Mbire District Mashonaland Central, highlighting the unique challenges girls face and their tremendous potential.The legislator emphasized education, health, and freedom from violence and discrimination as essential rights for girls.He noted that empowered girls become agents of change, driving progress and innovation.Despite progress, Hon Butau acknowledged barriers such as limited access to quality education, early marriage, and gender-based violence. He urged collective action to dismantle these obstacles.Hon Butau advocated for integrating innovation and digital skills into empowerment efforts, providing girls with tools and training for the digital economy.Mbire Initiatives- Enhancing access to education- Vocational training- Health programs for young girlsHon Butau called for commitment from parents, leaders, government, and organizations to support girls' rights._"Investing in girls invests in the future,"_Hon Butau concluded, thanking stakeholders for making the event possible.Empowering Girls for a Sustainable Future was this year's theme, resonating deeply in Mbire District.