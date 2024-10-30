Man bashes wife over firewood

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Violence cost a Plumtree-based man who assaulted his wife with an electric cable over a firewood dispute.Godknows Ndlovu was sentenced to four months in prison by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Ndlovu was lucky to escape jail after Nembaware conditionally suspended the sentence to $400 fine.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on October 10, at midnight, Ndlovu arrived home and found his wife sleeping in their bedroom.The accused took firewood and set a fire outside the house.He called his wife to give her more firewood but she did not comply.Ndlovu assaulted his wife with an electric cable all over the body before threatening to kill his two-year-old baby boy.