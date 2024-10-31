Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

News / National

by Sgtaff reporter

The recent rains across Zimbabwe have brought hope to farmers nationwide, with several regions receiving over 20mm of rainfall, a key marker for initiating the planting season. Notable downpours were recorded yesterday, including 30mm in Chibero, 22mm in Chivhu, 21mm in Rusape, 20mm in Hwedza, and 12mm in Henderson. The Zimbabwe Meteorological Department predicts more isolated thundershowers this afternoon across the northern parts of the country, keeping farmers attentive to the moisture conditions required for successful crop growth.The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has indicated that the country can expect normal to above-normal rainfall levels starting this month, giving farmers time to complete their preparations. Agricultural officials advise farmers to consult local extension officers on what crops to plant and the water needs specific to each growth stage, a precaution intended to maximize yields and minimize weather-related setbacks.Across Zimbabwe, land preparation is in full swing, with some farmers even initiating planting in regions where moisture levels are adequate. Activity is evident both in urban and rural fields as farmers ready themselves for the summer growing season. Grazing lands and water sources for livestock are also beginning to replenish, improving conditions for herders and adding to the anticipation of a productive farming season.Professor Obert Jiri, Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, expressed confidence in this season's agricultural preparations, noting the increased availability of resources such as over 14,285 tractors and 305 combine harvesters across the country. "Land preparation is going on well so far," he reported. "Farmers who have received sufficient moisture can plant. The distribution of inputs to all districts is now underway, with 45% of the targeted basal fertiliser delivered to Grain Marketing Board depots."In response to the season's onset, Prof. Jiri urged farmers to wrap up winter harvesting and to focus on summer season preparations. He also advised taking precautions against seasonal hazards, such as lightning and flash floods, and emphasized the importance of dipping livestock to prevent tick-borne diseases.The current planting season has seen support from various public-private initiatives, including the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), and the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA). These programs are designed to offer farmers access to essential resources and technical guidance to increase productivity.Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr. Shadreck Makombe encouraged farmers to seek guidance from extension officers and the Meteorological Services Department to optimize planting decisions. "It is critical to seek advice from extension officers so that they can guide you. There is a possibility of a good harvest, but not all areas have received enough moisture," he stated.Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr. Victor Mariranyika echoed this sentiment, affirming that small-scale farmers have begun land preparations and that the improving rainfall offers a promising outlook for this season's crops.The Government has set an ambitious target of 3.2 million tonnes of cereal production, aiming to secure food and nutrition for the nation while enabling farmers to generate income from surplus produce. With favorable rain forecasts, expert guidance, and a wide range of support programs, the agricultural sector is poised for a productive season if the rains continue to meet farmers' needs.