Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

News / National

by Staff reporter

CAPS United head coach Lloyd Chitembwe is rallying his team ahead of a high-stakes match against title contenders Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium tomorrow. With a generous winning bonus on the line, CAPS United players are incentivized to push aside the formidable Shamva-based team, with each player promised US$1,000 in cash if they secure victory.Simba Bhora, fresh off a stumble against Herentals, will be eager to regain momentum as they edge closer to the championship. A win tomorrow would extend their lead over second-placed FC Platinum to nine points, providing a cushion as FC Platinum prepares for a challenging matchup against Dynamos a day later.CAPS United President Farai Jere who is a Zanu-PF MP is fully backing the team's efforts and emphasized the importance of maintaining the winning culture. "Yes, we are giving them that amount (US$1,000) for a win against Simba Bhora," Jere confirmed. "This is how the wins have been coming."Coach Chitembwe, reflecting on the upcoming clash, commended Simba Bhora's head coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, for his impressive work this season. "He has shown that he is a good coach and has done well with Simba Bhora against all odds," said Chitembwe. "Not many people believed in his qualities as a coach, but he has gone on to achieve remarkable results with the team."Despite his respect for Simba Bhora, Chitembwe is focused on avenging the narrow loss his team suffered against them earlier this season. "We lost the first game at Rufaro due to a free kick, a goal we felt could have been avoided. This time, we're motivated to set things right and approach the match with hope for a win," he said.The stakes are high for both teams, and Chitembwe expects a fierce contest. "It's going to be a difficult game," he acknowledged. "Simba Bhora is on a roll, winning crucial matches and proving to be a tough opponent. But we're ready for the challenge."This fixture could prove pivotal for Simba Bhora's title hopes, while a CAPS United victory would reaffirm their resilience and potentially shake up the league standings as the season nears its conclusion.