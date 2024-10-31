Latest News Editor's Choice


Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government is facing significant revenue losses due to the growing circulation of counterfeit vehicle and insurance licenses sold by unregulated dealers. These fraudulent licenses are duping vehicle owners who only uncover the scam when they attempt to renew their licenses.

Unscrupulous dealers are creating fake licenses unlinked to the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) system, while others alter original licenses by replacing the expiry date with glued-on new years. These forgeries are often convincing enough to pass through roadblocks and avoid fines or clamping in Harare's central business district (CBD).

Zinara's public relations and marketing manager, Mr. Tendai Mugabe, urged motorists to register their vehicles only with accredited agents, emphasizing the need for vigilance. "This is a criminal act that should be handled by the police. We encourage the public to use authorized Zinara agents or visit our offices nationwide," he said, advising prospective car buyers to check with Zinara to confirm a vehicle's licensing status.

The police are responding to the rise in reports. National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, warned that law enforcement is on alert and pledged to take action against those behind these forgeries. "This is a criminal act, and we will investigate. These fake licenses are sometimes used by criminals to facilitate more serious crimes," he stated.

The Herald has obtained a counterfeit vehicle license expiring at the end of the month, bringing the issue into sharper focus. This scam was uncovered last Saturday when a victim sought to renew their insurance, only to learn the vehicle had accrued license arrears since June last year. Closer inspection revealed tampering on the license, with part of the year "2024" having been glued in.

Cases of unsuspecting customers purchasing fake licenses continue to increase, according to sources, adding to the urgency for tighter oversight.

In a notable case from earlier this year, Takudzwa Nyadenga, 28, was charged with fraud after allegedly fabricating fake motor vehicle licenses. Together with an accomplice, Shingirai Sauka, Nyadenga is accused of deceiving a customer, Anesu Samhembere, into paying $4,000 for vehicle licenses. The fraud was only exposed when one of Samhembere's vehicles was flagged at a tollgate with a fake license. Upon confirmation with Zinara, Samhembere found that all licenses provided by Nyadenga were fraudulent, leading to Nyadenga's arrest.

With authorities now tightening enforcement, motorists are advised to be vigilant and verify license authenticity through official Zinara channels.


Source - The Herald
