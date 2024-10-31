Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Yadah FC owner Prophet Walter Magaya has unveiled a major development project to build a 10,000-seater stadium, Chahwanda Stadium, in Kwekwe, aimed at hosting both local and international football matches. The ambitious venture is in collaboration with Magaya's business partner Shepherd Chahwanda, owner of Hardrock FC, currently competing in Zifa Midlands Division 2B.The Chahwanda Stadium project is set to be completed by January 15, 2025, just three days before the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) presidential election, in which Magaya is a candidate. Constructed to meet Confederation of African Football (Caf) standards, the stadium will support top-flight and international games, bringing significant sporting infrastructure to Kwekwe, located about four kilometers from its central business district."We have been busy with a new stadium named Chahwanda Stadium (The Heart Main Stadium), named after my business associate Shepherd Chahwanda," Magaya explained. "This state-of-the-art facility is an improved version of the Heart Arena and will address all previous design flaws."Magaya noted that once completed, the facility will be a top-tier venue for sports and other events, marking a significant step in sports development for the Central Region. Following this project, Magaya also plans to develop similar stadiums in the southern and eastern regions, with Victoria Falls earmarked for another "Heart Stadium."With the launch of Chahwanda Stadium, both Yadah FC and Hardrock FC are poised to benefit from improved facilities, while Kwekwe will gain a new landmark dedicated to sports and community events.