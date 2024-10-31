Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Yadah FC owner Prophet Walter Magaya has unveiled a major development project to build a 10,000-seater stadium, Chahwanda Stadium, in Kwekwe, aimed at hosting both local and international football matches. The ambitious venture is in collaboration with Magaya's business partner Shepherd Chahwanda, owner of Hardrock FC, currently competing in Zifa Midlands Division 2B.

The Chahwanda Stadium project is set to be completed by January 15, 2025, just three days before the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) presidential election, in which Magaya is a candidate. Constructed to meet Confederation of African Football (Caf) standards, the stadium will support top-flight and international games, bringing significant sporting infrastructure to Kwekwe, located about four kilometers from its central business district.

"We have been busy with a new stadium named Chahwanda Stadium (The Heart Main Stadium), named after my business associate Shepherd Chahwanda," Magaya explained. "This state-of-the-art facility is an improved version of the Heart Arena and will address all previous design flaws."

Magaya noted that once completed, the facility will be a top-tier venue for sports and other events, marking a significant step in sports development for the Central Region. Following this project, Magaya also plans to develop similar stadiums in the southern and eastern regions, with Victoria Falls earmarked for another "Heart Stadium."

With the launch of Chahwanda Stadium, both Yadah FC and Hardrock FC are poised to benefit from improved facilities, while Kwekwe will gain a new landmark dedicated to sports and community events.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Magaya, #Stadium, #Kwekwe

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, before talking about colonial reparations, why not pay Gukurahundi reparations first?

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

Man bashes wife over firewood

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mbire MP Honors Girl Child Day

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

Nengomasha mysteriously suspended

13 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mudslides, rock falls hit Kariba following heavy rains

16 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Rains cause flooding in Harare CBD

16 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Midlands province

16 hrs ago | 642 Views

Britain should have compensated Zimbabwe first!

16 hrs ago | 631 Views

Kwekweza on a Zimbabwe govt 'Stop List', denied ID

17 hrs ago | 4009 Views

News24 trying to kill Chris Hani again

19 hrs ago | 462 Views

Godongwana controversially allocates R321 million to Western Cape

21 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zambia's Hichilema arrests rival's wife as witch-hunt politics continues

22 hrs ago | 1478 Views

5 people died in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo road

23 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Harare man attacks his mother with an axe in family row

31 Oct 2024 at 09:04hrs | 682 Views

Tawanda Maswanhise double moves Motherwell up to 4th in Scottish Premiership

31 Oct 2024 at 09:00hrs | 244 Views

'Chimombe, Mpofu grounded Presidential goat scheme'

31 Oct 2024 at 08:38hrs | 1649 Views

Russia fines Google US$2.5 decillion

31 Oct 2024 at 08:37hrs | 680 Views

Chinese Steel Plant: Zimbabwe's economic boon

31 Oct 2024 at 06:53hrs | 3846 Views

Weak currency key to economic growth, says Mthuli Ncube

31 Oct 2024 at 06:52hrs | 573 Views

High Court dismisses stands fraudsters appeal

31 Oct 2024 at 06:52hrs | 350 Views

Chinese mine robbed US$120,000

31 Oct 2024 at 06:51hrs | 628 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo burial set for Saturday

31 Oct 2024 at 06:51hrs | 565 Views

Teacher goes berserk, bites 23 learners

31 Oct 2024 at 06:50hrs | 1794 Views

Manager in court over ghost workers

31 Oct 2024 at 06:50hrs | 619 Views

Plot to catapult Scottland into PSL uncovered

31 Oct 2024 at 06:49hrs | 619 Views

Someone called Chirinda declared national hero

31 Oct 2024 at 06:49hrs | 1111 Views

Economy registers three-year growth, says Prof Ncube

31 Oct 2024 at 06:48hrs | 79 Views