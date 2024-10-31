Latest News Editor's Choice


Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The reconstruction of the doctor's residence at Kwekwe General Hospital remains stalled due to lack of funding, leaving hospital staff struggling for accommodation nearly four years after a devastating fire displaced 14 families, including doctors and other essential workers. The blaze in June 2021 destroyed property worth thousands of dollars, forcing affected staff members into temporary accommodation, which has since been withdrawn by initial well-wishers.

The government planned to build a new US$950,000 three-story block with 24 residential units to replace the destroyed facility. However, funding challenges have brought the project to a halt. Acting Kwekwe General Hospital medical superintendent, Dr. Bruce Mhondiwa, revealed that the hospital did not receive any funding from the Treasury this year, severely impacting progress.

"We recently met with the District Development Coordinator, Mr. Fortune Mpungu, to discuss the delays," said Dr. Mhondiwa. "Trenching has been approved by engineers, but with the rainy season approaching, there is a risk that the foundation may collapse."

In an effort to safeguard the work done so far, Dr. Mhondiwa said the hospital is reaching out to stakeholders, including Kwekwe Polytechnic and the Ministry of Youth, for assistance with installing a concrete slab to protect the site from further damage during the rains.

The absence of permanent accommodation has deterred doctors from working at the hospital, contributing to staffing shortages at a critical health institution serving Kwekwe and surrounding areas.


Source - The Chronicle

