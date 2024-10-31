Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has assured citizens that severe power outages affecting the country will ease this weekend as Hwange Unit 7, recently down for maintenance, is set to resume operation. The unit's return is expected to boost power generation, providing much-needed relief amid persistent load-shedding that has caused blackouts lasting up to 14 hours daily in some residential areas.In an effort to minimize economic impact, power utility ZESA has prioritized the industrial sector, sparing it from prolonged outages. However, the extensive blackouts have affected Bulawayo's water supply, disrupting pumps and worsening existing water shortages that leave taps dry for days.Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo explained that Unit 7's downtime, caused by a severe tube leak, intensified the country's power crisis, already strained by low water levels at Kariba Hydro-Power Station. Minister Moyo emphasized that while Unit 7's repair will help, it will not entirely resolve Zimbabwe's power challenges, as the country and region face a significant energy deficit."Power cuts have always been an issue, but the intensity increased over the last two to three weeks due to Unit 7's breakdown," Minister Moyo told Chronicle. "We are looking to have it back up this weekend between November 2 and November 3. While power cuts will continue, they won't be as intense."A scheduled maintenance program for Unit 7 is planned for December to avoid affecting power generation during peak demand, as the work will coincide with the annual industrial shutdown. This period of low demand will also see maintenance on Hwange's Unit 8. By January, power generation is expected to stabilize as incoming water flows boost production at Kariba, according to simulations from the Zambezi River Authority and Meteorological Services Department.Looking to the future, Zimbabwe is investing in multiple power projects aimed at meeting the country's 2,000MW requirement by 2025. Minister Moyo highlighted significant investments, including a new power station in Hwange, which will initially generate 150MW and increase to 700MW. Hwange Units 1 to 6 will also undergo upgrades, led by the multinational energy company Jindal, raising production from 400MW to 800MW. Afrochine Smelting, a subsidiary of Dinson Iron and Steel, is already generating 100MW, with plans for Zimplats and other companies to expand their contributions."These projects will collectively add 2,500MW by the end of 2025, alleviating our dependence on existing power sources," said Minister Moyo.To address cost-related issues, Minister Moyo urged industry to adopt energy-efficient technologies, noting a government survey revealed local industries often use energy-intensive equipment. "Retooling with energy-efficient machinery will help companies reduce production costs," he said.He added that ZESA, which is owed over US$140 million, needs consumers to settle outstanding bills to sustain operations. A particular focus is on farmers, whom ZESA supported with uninterrupted power during the wheat season to secure the nation's food supply.Minister Moyo stressed the importance of collaborative solutions, saying, "It's vital that both government and industry work together. This is about building a sustainable future where we all contribute to stabilizing the nation's power supply."