Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the British government to formally apologize for the historical injustices endured by indigenous Zimbabweans during the colonial era, which spanned from 1890 to 1980. His comments came during the launch of a study led by the Zimbabwe National Elders Forum (ZNEF) on the untold stories of land dispossession, trauma, and abuse suffered by Zimbabweans under British colonial rule.

The ZNEF study, titled "Land Displacements: The Untold Stories of Crimes, Injustices, Trauma, and Losses Experienced by Indigenous Zimbabweans during the Colonial Era," was initiated as a collective effort to document the extensive impacts of colonial exploitation and advocate for reparations. The forum comprises prominent Zimbabweans from various fields, including the clergy, academia, and business sectors.

President Mnangagwa commended the ZNEF for addressing these historical injustices and restoring dignity to Zimbabwe's people. He highlighted how colonial authorities systematically stripped Zimbabweans of their land and imposed restrictive laws, including the 1931 Land Apportionment Act and the 1950 Native Land Husbandry Act, that marginalized indigenous communities.

"It is pleasing that the Forum intends to comprehensively document the injustices, trauma, and loss of lives experienced by black Zimbabweans due to colonial land appropriation," said Mnangagwa. He added that the proposed study will help establish healing initiatives for affected communities and open channels for reconciliation with Britain.

Drawing parallels with other former colonies, Mnangagwa referenced the recent apologies by the United Kingdom to Kenya's Mau Mau and Germany to Namibia's Herero and Nama people. "We wonder when we, the rest of the former colonies, will receive similar apologies from the British. They must apologize," he stated, calling for acknowledgment of the brutality Zimbabweans endured under colonial rule.

The President emphasized that colonial violence, systematic in its execution, left deep scars on survivors. Recounting Zimbabwe's liberation struggles in both the First and Second Chimurenga, Mnangagwa noted that many freedom fighters were executed or imprisoned in concentration camps known locally as MaKeep.

"A century later, the residual effects of the pain and bitterness are still real. Our people carry the scars of a painful and cruel past," he said.

Mnangagwa also urged for an engagement with Britain to pursue reparations and formal restitution. This initiative complements efforts within Zimbabwe to compensate white former farmers for improvements made on redistributed farmland, though he emphasized that this obligation should have originally fallen to the colonial power.

The President assured the ZNEF of government support for their study, encouraging both Zimbabweans and the diaspora to contribute. Reverend Felix Mukonowengwe, ZNEF chairman, underscored the forum's goal to document the trauma experienced by indigenous Zimbabweans, with hopes of preserving their accounts for future generations.

Reverend Mukonowengwe shared how the remains of several prominent Zimbabwean leaders, including Chiefs Mashayamombe and Chingaira, remain in British museums, a testament to the horrors of the colonial occupation. "These atrocities are examples of the injustices inflicted on our forebears," he said, explaining how colonialism disrupted Zimbabwe's economic prosperity and led to a protracted period of exploitation.

Professor Mandivamba Rukuni, a scholar involved in the study, indicated that $5 million is required to complete the research, which would include travel expenses and legal consultation. Prof. Rukuni highlighted how case studies from Kenya and Namibia would be integral to their litigation strategy, with plans to hire top legal experts to press claims in international courts.

Kenya's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Stella Munyi, expressed solidarity with Zimbabwe's pursuit of reparations, drawing from Kenya's experience with the British government over the Mau Mau Uprising. In 2013, Britain awarded £19.9 million to over 500 Kenyans who endured torture under colonial rule.

"I encourage you; the tide will turn," said Ambassador Munyi. "The lessons from the Mau Mau compensation case offer valuable insights for Zimbabwe as it seeks justice for colonial-era human rights abuses."

As Zimbabwe embarks on this path, the ZNEF's study is poised to serve as a crucial component in the pursuit of reparations, providing evidence and substantiating the enduring impacts of colonial injustices on Zimbabwe's communities.

Source - The Chronicle

