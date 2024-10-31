Cops acquitted of rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three police officers from Tshitulipasi Police Station in Beitbridge East - Courage Majoni (32), Jabulani Museba (33), and Enock Nyamupandu (35) - were acquitted by Regional Magistrate Innocent Bepura on charges of allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman on separate occasions last month. The decision followed a trial that saw the defense challenge the credibility of the complainant's testimony.The allegations against the officers were that on June 5, Museba allegedly forced his way into a bathroom where the woman was bathing and assaulted her, allegedly threatening to harm her and her aunt if they reported the incident. It was further alleged that on June 8, Majoni used a similar approach to abuse the complainant, followed by Nyamupandu on June 13, who allegedly entered her home and threatened her with a knife before raping her.Defense attorney Muchihwande Forbes Sithole argued that inconsistencies in the complainant's statements cast doubt on the allegations. The court was presented with text messages from the complainant expressing gratitude to one of the accused after one of the alleged incidents. Sithole also highlighted that the complainant had delayed reporting the incidents for nearly a month, and only did so after returning to Bulawayo, where she disclosed the alleged abuse to her mother.Further questioning revealed that the complainant had initially told investigators she did not have a phone, though this statement was contradicted in court. Sithole argued this was part of an attempt to mislead the investigation, adding that she also presented herself as illiterate, which her mother refuted, stating she had passed several O-Level subjects.Prosecutor Tsitsi Mutukwa presented the state's case, but Magistrate Bepura ruled that the evidence presented was insufficient to convict the accused, citing inconsistencies and the delay in reporting as key factors in his judgment. The case, initially reported at Bulawayo's Western Commonage Police Station, was dismissed, and the officers were acquitted.