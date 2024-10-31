Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Councillors from Tsholotsho North constituency have highlighted water, health, and education as the most pressing challenges facing their communities, urging their Member of Parliament, Libion Sibanda, to prioritize these sectors in the allocation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

During a consultative meeting held in Tsholotsho, the councillors voiced their concerns over inadequate access to clean water, with some schools and villages completely lacking potable water sources. Ward 21 councillor Felix Tshuma expressed dismay at the situation, emphasizing the need for urgent action.

"It is disheartening that in this century, we have a village that does not have access to water. There is no borehole, nothing," Tshuma lamented, advocating for the use of CDF funds to drill a borehole to serve affected villagers. "I hope some of the CDF funds can be used to alleviate the water challenges."

Ward 7 councillor Jabulani Sigadula echoed Tshuma's sentiments, stating that many existing boreholes were non-functional and required urgent repairs to ensure a consistent water supply. He noted the need for the flashing of boreholes and fixing collapsed pipes to improve accessibility.

Ward 8 councillor Jazz Sibanda reported that several water sources in the area had dried up, exacerbating the ongoing water crisis. The government has allocated US$5,000 in CDF funds to each constituency, although the funds will be disbursed in the local Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency at the official rate.

MP Libion Sibanda committed to a transparent allocation of CDF, focusing on the constituency's most urgent needs. He announced plans to establish a committee responsible for overseeing the distribution of funds and selecting priority projects.

"Water access is the biggest challenge we are facing in the constituency, and even those who have access often have to walk long distances to collect water," Sibanda remarked. He also emphasized the importance of addressing educational infrastructure, noting that several schools required repairs after severe weather events damaged roofs.

Health facilities in the constituency also face significant challenges, with councillors calling for urgent attention to these issues. Improving the Tsholotsho Centre is also a priority for Sibanda under the CDF programme.

Parliament has set a deadline of November 30 for the submission of CDF plans by MPs, creating a pressing timeline for addressing these critical community needs.

Source - southern eye

