Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A severe hailstorm that struck the Luwade area in Beitbridge last Wednesday has left approximately 25 people, including 12 children, homeless. The violent storm caused significant destruction, particularly at Nuli School, where several classroom blocks lost their roofs and other infrastructure suffered extensive damage.

Beitbridge District Development Coordinator Sikangezile Mafu reported that the hailstorm occurred around midnight on October 23 and severely impacted seven homesteads, damaging crops, gardens, and the Mzingwane dip tank. The homestead of Makaba Ndlovu was identified as the most affected, with the family left without any structures.

Other families impacted by the storm include those of Dzudzani Muleya, Dovhani Gidimela Muleya, Kepalotsoe Ndou, Godfrey Mbedzi, and Richard Mashaba. Mafu indicated that some of the affected families are now facing food shortages due to the storm's destruction.

In her capacity as chairperson of the Department of Civil Protection in Beitbridge, Mafu has reached out to the donor community and civil society for assistance in supporting the affected families. The destruction in Luwade is notable, with one local farmer reporting the loss of 20,000 heads of cabbage, 10,000 citrus plants, solar panels, and irrigation equipment due to the storm.

Beitbridge Rural District Council Chairperson Oscar Chiromo confirmed that both Nuli and Old Primary Schools suffered damage from the hailstorm. Following site visits, he noted that important educational resources were affected, including teachers' records, students' textbooks, the administration block, a computer laboratory, and electrical infrastructure.

Chiromo has made an urgent appeal for collaborative efforts among relevant authorities to restore normalcy in the affected areas. "Let's work together with relevant authorities in restoring normal services in the affected area," he stated.

As the community assesses the damage and begins the recovery process, the call for support underscores the challenges faced by families and institutions in the wake of natural disasters in the region.

Source - newsday
