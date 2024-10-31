Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A former Cabinet minister has condemned the Zimbabwean government and the ruling Zanu-PF party for their hostile stance towards opposition parties, labeling it a sign of immaturity and cowardice rather than revolutionary fervor. The remarks were made by Nkosana Moyo, former Minister of Industry and International Trade, during the ongoing Ideas Festival conference organized by Alpha Media Holdings.

Moyo highlighted Zimbabwe's troubling history of state-sponsored violence against opposition figures, where activists have faced persecution, imprisonment, and even death for opposing the ruling party. He emphasized the importance of respecting dissenting voices in a mature democracy.

"We have not yet matured to a point where we understand the value of opposition," Moyo stated. "When you've got somebody who disagrees with you, if you are a mature person, you listen very carefully to what they say, because they see things from a different perspective from you. You don't kill them."

The conference, which features discussions on a variety of national issues, provided a platform for Moyo to express his concerns over the lack of dialogue and understanding between the ruling party and opposition groups. He urged Zanu-PF to recognize that opposition parties represent loyal citizens, not enemies of the state.

"When you take the view that opposition is disloyal to the country and is an enemy, you are going to do things without any checks and balances," he warned. "Your leadership will not have the opportunity of being refined by someone who tells you it's up to you because you don't want to listen."

Moyo's comments resonated with leaders of opposition parties, who echoed his sentiments regarding Zanu-PF's approach. Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi argued that the ruling party's dismissal of opposing views only serves to stifle innovation and progress.

"As I speak, the ruling party is implementing some of the ideas and policies that were being advocated by President Nelson Chamisa, which shows that his ideas, though contrary to those of Zanu-PF, are also good for the country," Mkwananzi said. He cited examples such as the renaming of provinces and the proposed alternation of the capital city, which he believes could lead to positive developments across the nation.

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora's spokesperson, Lloyd Damba, also chimed in, emphasizing the importance of cultural, political, religious, and social diversity. "Unfortunately for Zanu-PF, opposition means unpatriotic because they want everyone to be cloned in the image of their president," Damba said.

Linda Masarira, leader of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats party, supported Moyo's assertion, calling for a political environment that values pluralism and constructive dissent. She stressed that opposition parties should be safeguarded against repression and be included in policy and decision-making processes.

As the conference continues, the dialogue around the need for respect and acceptance of diverse political views remains crucial for the future of Zimbabwe's democracy.

